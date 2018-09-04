State-Owned Corporations (SOCs) in South Africa 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "State-Owned
This report focuses on developments in State-Owned Corporations (SOCs),
also known as State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), which according to the
National Treasury had assets of R1,225.2bn in the 2016/17 financial
year. The most recent Presidential Review Report indicated that there
are more than 700 SOCs, including provincial and municipal entities and
172 national government entities.
In South Africa, the larger South African SOCs have been accused of
participating in large-scale corruption, which has been termed 'state
capture' over the last few years. In 2017 parliament hosted an inquiry
into the state capture of Eskom, Transnet and Denel and a Commission of
Inquiry into general state capture, headed by Deputy Chief Justice Ray
Zondo, has since been commissioned.
The report profiles 24 of the major SOCs, including South African
Airways (SAA) which during 2017 was recapitalised to the tune of
R13.7bn, and the South African Post Office (SAPO) which received R3.7bn
from government. Also profiled is the Development Bank of Southern
Africa t/a DBSA, which seeks to "accelerate sustainable socio-economic
development and improve the quality of life of the people of the
Southern African Development Community (SADC) by driving financial and
non-financial investments in the social and economic infrastructure
sector.
Complete List of Companies Profiled
-
Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Ltd.
-
Airports Company South Africa SOC Ltd.
-
Alexkor SOC Ltd.
-
Armaments Corporation of South Africa SOC Ltd.
-
Broadband Infraco SOC Ltd.
-
CEF (SOC) Ltd.
-
Denel SOC Ltd.
-
Development Bank of Southern Africa
-
Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.
-
Financial Sector Conduct Authority
-
Independent Development Trust
-
Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Ltd.
-
Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa
-
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
-
Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa SOC Ltd. (The)
-
South African Airways (SOC) Ltd.
-
South African Broadcasting Corporation SOC Ltd.
-
South African Express Airways (SOC) Ltd.
-
South African Forestry Company (SOC) Ltd.
-
South African Nuclear Energy Corporation SOC Ltd. (The)
-
South African Weather Service
-
Suid-Afrikaanse Poskantoor (SOC) Ltd.
-
Telkom SA SOC Ltd.
-
Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority
-
Transnet SOC Ltd.
