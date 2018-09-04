Log in
State-Owned Corporations (SOCs) in South Africa 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/04/2018 | 01:13pm CEST

The "State-Owned Corporations in South Africa 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on developments in State-Owned Corporations (SOCs), also known as State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), which according to the National Treasury had assets of R1,225.2bn in the 2016/17 financial year. The most recent Presidential Review Report indicated that there are more than 700 SOCs, including provincial and municipal entities and 172 national government entities.

In South Africa, the larger South African SOCs have been accused of participating in large-scale corruption, which has been termed 'state capture' over the last few years. In 2017 parliament hosted an inquiry into the state capture of Eskom, Transnet and Denel and a Commission of Inquiry into general state capture, headed by Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo, has since been commissioned.

The report profiles 24 of the major SOCs, including South African Airways (SAA) which during 2017 was recapitalised to the tune of R13.7bn, and the South African Post Office (SAPO) which received R3.7bn from government. Also profiled is the Development Bank of Southern Africa t/a DBSA, which seeks to "accelerate sustainable socio-economic development and improve the quality of life of the people of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) by driving financial and non-financial investments in the social and economic infrastructure sector.

Complete List of Companies Profiled

  • Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Ltd.
  • Airports Company South Africa SOC Ltd.
  • Alexkor SOC Ltd.
  • Armaments Corporation of South Africa SOC Ltd.
  • Broadband Infraco SOC Ltd.
  • CEF (SOC) Ltd.
  • Denel SOC Ltd.
  • Development Bank of Southern Africa
  • Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.
  • Financial Sector Conduct Authority
  • Independent Development Trust
  • Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Ltd.
  • Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa
  • Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
  • Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa SOC Ltd. (The)
  • South African Airways (SOC) Ltd.
  • South African Broadcasting Corporation SOC Ltd.
  • South African Express Airways (SOC) Ltd.
  • South African Forestry Company (SOC) Ltd.
  • South African Nuclear Energy Corporation SOC Ltd. (The)
  • South African Weather Service
  • Suid-Afrikaanse Poskantoor (SOC) Ltd.
  • Telkom SA SOC Ltd.
  • Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority
  • Transnet SOC Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nprfbr/stateowned?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.