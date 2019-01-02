State Trading Corporation of Bhutan Limited is pleased to announce the following vacancies:

SI No. Position Slot Qualification Employment type Pay and Benefits 1 Dy. Manager,IT- Corporate Office, Thimphu 1 -B.CA/B.IT/B.Tech with aggregate 55%. Regular a. Basic pay: 16,365 per month b. 25% Corporate Allowance on Basic Pay. c. Other allowance as per Service Rule. -Class XII with aggregate 55% (English mark 55% in board exam) - Class X with aggregate 55% - 2-3 years of work experience in IT Programming. 2 Dy. Manager- Marketing, Corporate Office, Thimphu -BBA/B.Com/BBM (major in marketing) with aggregate 55%. -Class XII with aggregate 55% (English mark 55% in board exam) - Class X with aggregate 55% - 2-3 years of work experience in Sales/Marketing.

Document required:

Application form CV/ Resume with compulsory 2 references (1 related with academic and 1 related with Profession ) Mark sheet copy of Degree, XII, X Valid copy of Medical Certificate Valid copy of Security Clearance Valid copy of Citizenship Identity card Any other certificate

Note: Incomplete of any required document will be rejected without notification to the applicant.

The last date for the submission of application is 14th January 2019. For any inquiry, contact Dy. Manager-HRAS at 1980/1940 during office hours.