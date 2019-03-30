State Trading of Bhutan : NOTIFICATION click here to view more..

Log in
State Trading of Bhutan : NOTIFICATION

03/30/2019 | 03:22am EDT

STATE TRADING CORPORATION OF BHUTAN LTD

This is to notify the entire shareholder's of State Trading Corporation of Bhutan Ltd, that during the 22nd Annual General Meeting held on 27th March 2019 at Board Room, STCB at 3:00 PM, dividend of 21% was declared for the Financial Year 2018.The Shareholder's are kindly requested to update their address along with their bank account number and TPN number in order to release the dividend on time. For further information, kindly contact STCBL at 17126968/17564029 during office hours.Further as per section 5.13(XV) of the Rules Governing the Official Listing of Securities, the corporation has set the Record Date for the declaration of dividend as on April 10, 2019.

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

State Trading Corporation of Bhutan Limited published this content on 30 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2019 07:21:04 UTC
