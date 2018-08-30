State Trading of Bhutan : Selection result for the various position.

Selection result for the following various position: General Manager, Civil Engineer, Service Engineer and Deputy Manager.
General Manager, HPCL
Sl.no
Name
CID. No
Remarks
1
Sugan Pradhan
21213000279
Selected
Civil Engineer, PMBD
Sl.no
Name
CID.No
Remarks
1
Pema Wangchuk
10811002422
Selected
2
Ugyen Wangmo
10206000124
Standby
3
Tshering Namgay
10805000997
Not Selected
4
Tshering Wangmo
10903002395
Not Selected
5
Chencho Dema
10802000701
Not Selected
Service Engineer, TATA business
Sl.no
Name
Remarks
1
Seep Jonee Uraon
Selected
2
Namgay Pem
Not Selected
Dy. Manager, HPCL
Sl.no
Name
CID.No
Remarks
2
Tshering Penjor
10807001444
Selected
4
Dawa Dolma Tamang
11801001207
Standby
3
Sonam Dhendup
10211002766
Not Selected
5
Thinley Jamtsho
11505001363
Not Selected
1
Passang Dema
10712001671
Not Selected
All the selected candidates are requested to report on 1st September 2018 at Corporate Office,Olarangchu,Thimphu at 9:30 AM.
