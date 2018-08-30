State Trading of Bhutan : Selection result for the various position.

Selection result for the following various position: General Manager, Civil Engineer, Service Engineer and Deputy Manager.

General Manager, HPCL Sl.no Name CID. No Remarks 1 Sugan Pradhan 21213000279 Selected

Civil Engineer, PMBD Sl.no Name CID.No Remarks 1 Pema Wangchuk 10811002422 Selected 2 Ugyen Wangmo 10206000124 Standby 3 Tshering Namgay 10805000997 Not Selected 4 Tshering Wangmo 10903002395 Not Selected 5 Chencho Dema 10802000701 Not Selected

Service Engineer, TATA business Sl.no Name Remarks 1 Seep Jonee Uraon Selected 2 Namgay Pem Not Selected

Dy. Manager, HPCL Sl.no Name CID.No Remarks 2 Tshering Penjor 10807001444 Selected 4 Dawa Dolma Tamang 11801001207 Standby 3 Sonam Dhendup 10211002766 Not Selected 5 Thinley Jamtsho 11505001363 Not Selected 1 Passang Dema 10712001671 Not Selected

All the selected candidates are requested to report on 1st September 2018 at Corporate Office,Olarangchu,Thimphu at 9:30 AM.