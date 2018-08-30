Log in
State Trading of Bhutan : Selection result for the various position.

08/30/2018

Selection result for the following various position: General Manager, Civil Engineer, Service Engineer and Deputy Manager.

General Manager, HPCL
Sl.no Name CID. No Remarks
1 Sugan Pradhan 21213000279 Selected
Civil Engineer, PMBD
Sl.no Name CID.No Remarks
1 Pema Wangchuk 10811002422 Selected
2 Ugyen Wangmo 10206000124 Standby
3 Tshering Namgay 10805000997 Not Selected
4 Tshering Wangmo 10903002395 Not Selected
5 Chencho Dema 10802000701 Not Selected
Service Engineer, TATA business
Sl.no Name Remarks
1 Seep Jonee Uraon Selected
2 Namgay Pem Not Selected
Dy. Manager, HPCL
Sl.no Name CID.No Remarks
2 Tshering Penjor 10807001444 Selected
4 Dawa Dolma Tamang 11801001207 Standby
3 Sonam Dhendup 10211002766 Not Selected
5 Thinley Jamtsho 11505001363 Not Selected
1 Passang Dema 10712001671 Not Selected

All the selected candidates are requested to report on 1st September 2018 at Corporate Office,Olarangchu,Thimphu at 9:30 AM.

State Trading Corporation of Bhutan Limited published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 10:06:04 UTC
