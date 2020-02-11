Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

State Visit of the President and the First Lady of the United States of America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 12:33am EST
At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, His Excellency Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, will pay a State Visit to India on 24-25 February 2020. This will be the President's first visit to India.

During the visit, President Trump and the First Lady will attend official engagements in New Delhi and Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and interact with a wide cross-section of Indian society.

The global strategic partnership between India and the U.S. is based on trust, shared values, mutual respect and understanding, and marked by warmth and friendship between the peoples of the two countries. The relationship has further evolved under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, with significant progress in all areas including trade, defence, counter-terrorism, energy, coordination on regional and global issues as well as people-to-people ties. The visit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to review progress in bilateral ties and further strengthen our strategic partnership.

New Delhi
February 11, 2020

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 05:32:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:02aDIÖS FASTIGHETER PUBL : Diös Fastigheter's Year-end Report 2019
AQ
01:02aAKER BP : Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Aker BP ASA
AQ
01:02aWORKIVA : Helps Alcon Scale Global Audit, Enterprise Risk Management and SOX Compliance
BU
01:01aALMA MEDIA OYJ : to sell regional news media business and printing operations to Sanoma Media Finland for 115 million euros
AQ
01:01aAKER BP : Fourth quarter 2019 results and Capital Markets Update
AQ
01:01aVEIDEKKE ASA : Q4 2019 results
AQ
01:01aB2B Companies Face "Purpose Paradox"
PR
01:01aSPR LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.
BU
01:01aMediasite Showcases Unified Communications Solutions at ISE 2020
GL
01:00aCOOP PANK : results for January 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions in loans to contend with coronavirus - s..
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Geely to deepen ties with Volvo, plans to list under one umbrella
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : unveils 'blended wing body' plane design after secret flight tests
4Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.085 Per Share and Announces ..
5NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS : NORWAY ROYAL SALMON: Q4 19 - Operational EBIT of MNOK 136
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group