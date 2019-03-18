Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State aid: Commission clears increase in regasification capacity of LNG terminal in Świnoujście, Poland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 09:20am EDT

The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, Polish plans to support the increase of the regasification capacity (from 5 to 7.5 billion cubic metres per year), as well the development of additional functionalities, of the LNG terminal in Świnoujście, Poland. The Commission approved the aid for the construction of this LNG terminal in 2011. The increase in capacity was included in the list of Projects of Common Interest of the European Union as part of the Baltic Energy Market Interconnection Plan (BEMIP) corridor.

The Polish LNG will receive PLN 553 million (€128 million) from the European Regional Development Fund and the Cohesion Fund, under the 2014-20 Infrastructure and Environment Operational Programme, which has among its priorities the improvement of energy security. The Commission assessed the measure under EU State aid rules, in particular the Commission 2014 Guidelines on State aid for environmental protection and energy and found that it is in line with the requirements of the Guidelines. In particular, the project will contribute to ensuring security of gas supplies in Poland and in the Baltic countries by making supplies more diverse and promoting new gas transport routes in the region.

More information will be available on the Commission's competition website, in the State Aid Register under the case number SA.50905.

Baltic Energy Market Interconnection Plan (BEMIP)

Liquefied Natural gas (LNG)

Disclaimer

European Commission - Directorate General for Energy published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 13:19:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:32aVolkswagen wants to participate in battery cell subsidies scheme
RE
09:30aSurging LNG imports drive down British wholesale gas prices
RE
09:29aDe Guindos toes ECB's line with cautious message on economy
RE
09:25aUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Interventek success prompts new staff and facilities
PU
09:20aSTATE AID : Commission clears increase in regasification capacity of LNG terminal in Świnoujście, Poland
PU
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:13aJoint Press Release by Siemens, AES, Airbus, Allianz, Atos, Cisco, Daimler, Dell Technologies, Deutsche Telekom, Enel, IBM, MSC, NXP, SGS, Total and TUV SUD
AQ
09:12aDeutsche Bank merger talks with Commerzbank raise job fears, lift shares
RE
09:11aSteinhoff ex-chairman Wiese open to talks over $4 bln claim
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
2ATOS : Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
3DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL Parent Avoids Industry's Deals Arena
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : What's wrong with Boeing 737-800 MAX aircraft?
5MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN : fixes subscription price for capital increase from Authorized Capital at EUR 2.10

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.