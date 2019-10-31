State aid: Commission opens in-depth investigation into public support for chemical company PCC's plant in Poland

The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether two support measures totalling €39 million awarded by Poland to chemical company PCC MCAA Sp. Zo.o for investing in a new plant in Poland are in line with EU rules on regional State aid.

PCC MCAA Sp. Zo.o ('PCC'), a subsidiary of the PCC Group, is a large chemical company located in Poland. In 2012-2013, Poland decided to grant public support to PCC for investing in a new plant with an annual capacity of 42 kilo tons (kt) of ultra-pure monochloroacetic acid ('MCAA') in Brzeg Dolny, Poland. The public support, which aimed at contributing to the development of the region, took the form of: (i) a direct grant of €16 million, and (ii) a tax exemption of maximum €23 million.

Poland considered both support measures to be covered by the 2008 General Block Exemption Regulation ('GBER 2008') which was applicable at the time and that therefore they did not need to be notified to the Commission for assessment under State aid rules.

The Commission received a complaint from a direct competitor of PCC alleging that the first Polish support measure in favour of the chemical company (i.e. the direct grant of €16 million) constituted State aid that should have been notified to the Commission and was not compliant with the applicable EU State aid rules.

In 2016, the Polish authorities decided to revoke the second measure, i.e. the tax exemption in favour of PCC, after reaching the conclusion the aid was granted in breach of the provisions of the GBER 2008. However, the revocation has not become effective as it was appealed by PCC to the national courts in Poland. These legal proceedings are still ongoing.

The Commission has today opened an in-depth investigation into both support measures granted by Poland in 2012-2013, i.e. the direct grant and the tax exemption.

The Commission's investigation

The Commission's preliminary view is that both measures constitute State aid that should have been notified to the Commission for assessment before being implemented.

Furthermore, at this stage, the Commission has doubts that the Polish measures in favour of PCC are in line with the EU State aid rules, in particular the EU Regional Guidelines 2007-2013:

The Commission has doubts whether the aid package had an 'incentive effect', as required by the Guidelines. In this respect, the Commission will investigate whether the Polish public support gave PCC a real incentive to carry out the investment in Brzeg Dolny and whether, absent the support, the investment would not have been carried out in the region.

The Commission also has concerns that the overall aid granted by Poland may have exceeded the maximum aid level allowed under the Guidelines.

Based on the information available at this stage, the market for MCAA appears to have been in absolute decline when the support measures were granted. The Commission cannot therefore exclude at this stage that the aid measures contributed to a substantial capacity increase by PCC in an underperforming market, leading to possible undue distortions of competition in that market.

Finally, the Commission has concerns that the possible positive effects of the aid measures may not outweigh their possible negative effects.

The Commission will now investigate further to determine whether its initial concerns are confirmed. The opening of an in-depth investigation provides Poland and interested third parties with an opportunity to comment on the measure. It does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation.

Background

Under the 2008 General Block Exemption Regulation, Member States could grant regional investment aid without prior notification and approval by the Commission if certain conditions were met.

The Commission's Regional Guidelines 2007-2013 allowed Member States to support regional investment to support economic development and employment in the EU's less developed regions and to foster cohesion in the Single Market, if the measure respected a number of conditions. These conditions, which determine the compatibility of the measures with the Single Market under EU State aid rules, applied also to measures that should have been, but have not be notified to the Commission under EU State aid rules. The Commission's Regional Guidelines 2007-2013 apply to measures granted until 30 June 2014, when the 2014 Regional Aid Guidelines entered into force.

The non-confidential version of the decision will be made available under the case number SA.38330 in the State Aid Register on the competition website once any confidentiality issues have been resolved. New publications of state aid decisions on the internet and in the Official Journal are listed in the State Aid Weekly e-News.