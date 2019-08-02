State of Alabama : Gov. Ivey announces grant to provide water in Marion County

MONTGOMERY- Gov. Kay Ivey has announced a $200,000 grant to protect jobs and improve infrastructure in Marion County.

The funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission will be used to supply public water to numerous poultry farms whose businesses are threatened by unreliable water wells and springs.

'The poultry industry is an important component of the economy in Marion County,' Gov. Ivey said. 'These improvements will bring greater assurance to these poultry businesses so that they will have a reliable source of water for their farms. I am pleased to support this project.'

The Marion County Public Water Authority will install more than 16,000 feet of water lines to provide a safe and sure supply of water to two poultry growers and a processing facility. Thirteen households will also benefit from the water project. In addition, several fire hydrants will be installed resulting in improved firefighting capabilities.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant.

'ADECA shares Gov. Ivey's vision of helping Alabama grow and continually improving the state's economy,' ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. 'The Appalachian Regional Commission has been a true partner in helping Gov. Ivey accomplish her goals and improving the lives of Alabamians.'

ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments. The agency's mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation. Thirty-seven Alabama counties, including Marion County, are part of the ARC region and eligible for funds.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

