Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State of Alabama : Gov. Ivey announces grant to provide water in Marion County

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 01:50pm EDT

MONTGOMERY- Gov. Kay Ivey has announced a $200,000 grant to protect jobs and improve infrastructure in Marion County.

The funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission will be used to supply public water to numerous poultry farms whose businesses are threatened by unreliable water wells and springs.

'The poultry industry is an important component of the economy in Marion County,' Gov. Ivey said. 'These improvements will bring greater assurance to these poultry businesses so that they will have a reliable source of water for their farms. I am pleased to support this project.'

The Marion County Public Water Authority will install more than 16,000 feet of water lines to provide a safe and sure supply of water to two poultry growers and a processing facility. Thirteen households will also benefit from the water project. In addition, several fire hydrants will be installed resulting in improved firefighting capabilities.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant.

'ADECA shares Gov. Ivey's vision of helping Alabama grow and continually improving the state's economy,' ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. 'The Appalachian Regional Commission has been a true partner in helping Gov. Ivey accomplish her goals and improving the lives of Alabamians.'

ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments. The agency's mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation. Thirty-seven Alabama counties, including Marion County, are part of the ARC region and eligible for funds.

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

-30-

Contact Jim Plott or Mike Presley

Disclaimer

State of Alabama published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 17:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:29pChina's new U.N. envoy says Beijing ready to fight U.S. on trade
RE
02:27pChina's new U.N. envoy says Beijing ready to fight U.S. on trade
RE
02:26pTariff Fight Costs China Spot as Top U.S. Trading Partner--3rd Update
DJ
02:17pU.S. Economy Maintains Steady Jobs Growth--2nd Update
DJ
02:06pOil up 3%, recouping some losses from Trump tariffs comments
RE
02:05pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Gorfine to Depart Agency
PU
02:04pOil up 3%, recouping some losses from Trump tariffs comments
RE
02:02pOil up 3%, recouping some losses from Trump tariffs comments
RE
02:00pSEAN P DUFFY : Congressman Sean Duffy Applauds Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator Joe Manchin for Introducing the U.S. Reciprocal Trade Act to Address Foreign Tariffs
PU
01:50pSTATE OF ALABAMA : Gov. Ivey announces grant to provide water in Marion County
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Barclays hikes dividend 20% and targets highest yearly payout since 2008
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Demand for e-cigarettes boosting sales for British A..
3BNP PARIBAS : Investment banking weakness hits Credit Agricole's second quarter profits
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon, Facebook, Boeing, Foxconn
5MEDIASET : Mediaset open to being minority shareholder in MFE alliance in future - CEO to paper

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group