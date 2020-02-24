February 24, 2020

Nelson, BC: The Regional District Central Kootenay (RDCK) today released the State of Climate Action in the RDCK. This report, an initiative of the Community Sustainable Living Advisory Committee (CSLAC), provides an overview of the actions the RDCK is taking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the region.

'The RDCK is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning to low carbon operations, and this report helps us demonstrate how we are following through on that commitment,' said Leah Main, Chair of CSLAC. 'CSLAC recognizes that in order to be effective, we needed to create a common foundation of how we are thinking, planning and acting towards creating low carbon resilience.'

In the summer of 2019, the RDCK worked internally to produce the State of Climate Action report. The report identifies indicators to better understand how the RDCK is:

1. Reducing Risks Associated with Climate Change

2. Building Climate Resilient Communities

Within these two climate action categories, RDCK staff identified pathways, goals, objectives/targets, policies/tools and indicators. The indicators, determined for each pathway, provide decision-making guidance and an assessment of whether RDCK actions are meeting pathway objectives and goals with the overall goal of low carbon resilience.

In addition to providing an overview of RDCK climate actions, the summary also provides suggestions on how RDCK residents can take action to reduce their own emissions.

The full report and a summary handout are available at www.rdck.ca/sustainability.

Background -

In April 2019, the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) declared a climate action imperative for all orders of government to take a low carbon resilience lens into building construction, energy systems, resource recovery, land use and transportation. This imperative obliges the RDCK to pursue opportunities that will further catalyze the RDCK as a climate action leader.

From June to October 2019, an annual reporting tool - the State of Climate Action in the RDCK was created. RDCK Finance, Corporate Administration, Environmental Services, Community Services, Development & Community Sustainability Services, and Fire Services staff were consulted to identify climate action goals, pathways, objectives, tools and indicators.

'The State of Climate Action in the RDCK report provides a summary of current and future climate actions in the RDCK, ' said Sangita Sudan, General Manager of Development and Community Sustainability Initiatives Services. 'The BC Climate Action Charter (2007), the Integrated Community Sustainability Plan (ICSP) (2010) and the Strategic Community Energy and Emissions Plan (SCEEP) (2016), lay the foundation for the development of the State of Climate Action in the RDCK.'

This report is divided into two areas of climate action: Risk Reduction and Climate Resilient Communities. Each focus is further divided into pathways each with its own goal, objectives/targets, policies/tools and indicators.

Risk reduction - Land use/Planning, Mobility, Buildings, Energy, Resource Recovery

Climate resilient communities - Water supply, Agriculture & Food Security, Flooding & Geohazards, Wildfire and Corporate Administration

'We are excited by this collaborative climate action effort,' said Paris Marshall Smith, Sustainability Planner. 'This report creates a baseline for staff, elected officials and RDCK residents. Each year, the indicators will adapt and refine as information and processes continue to integrate a climate action lens.'

Incorporated in 1965, the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) is a local government that serves 60,000 residents in 11 electoral areas and nine member municipalities. The RDCK provides more than 160 services, including community facilities, fire protection and emergency services, grants, planning and land use, regional parks, resource recovery and handling, transit, water services, and much more. For more information about the RDCK, visit www.rdck.ca.

