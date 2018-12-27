Log in
State of Colorado Receives CEO Cancer Gold Standard™ Accreditation

12/27/2018 | 01:01pm CET

The CEO Roundtable on Cancer proudly announces the State of Colorado has earned CEO Cancer Gold Standard™ accreditation, recognizing Governor John W. Hickenlooper’s efforts to reduce the risk of cancer for state employees and covered family members.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005015/en/

Gov. John W. Hickenlooper proudly displays Colorado's CEO Cancer Gold Standard™ accreditation certificate. (Photo: Business Wire)

“A healthy workforce is a key part to Colorado’s success,” said Governor Hickenlooper. “The Gold Standard from the CEO Roundtable on Cancer recognizes our efforts to address the impact of cancer on the work place and more importantly, is a testament to our employees that we are there for them should they have to battle this disease.”

Employers from many industries and across sectors are keenly aware of the positive impact they can have on health and controlling healthcare costs when they take steps to address cancer and other chronic diseases. While able to boast the lowest obesity rates in the nation, Colorado also has the highest incidence of teen vaping in the country. Decisively confronting this emerging threat to the health of Colorado’s youth, an Executive Order recently signed by the Governor makes solid recommendations to mitigate the harm and health risks associated with tobacco and vaping products.

“The State of Colorado is to be lauded for taking this bold step to promote healthier behavior,” said Robert A. Bradway, chairman of the CEO Roundtable on Cancer. “I hope Governor Hickenlooper’s vision and commitment to better health will encourage other employers in both the public and private sectors to seek Gold Standard accreditation.”

The CEO Roundtable on Cancer, a nonprofit organization of CEOs, founded by the late President George H.W. Bush, created the Gold Standard to recognize employers for taking exceptional health and wellness measures on behalf of their employees and family members. There is no cost for employers, large or small, for-profit or not-for profit, to apply for Gold Standard accreditation.

To earn Gold Standard accreditation, an employer must establish programs to reduce cancer risk by prohibiting tobacco use and supporting tobacco cessation efforts, further encouraging prevention by promoting physical activity, vaccinations, healthy nutrition and weight management; detecting cancer at its earliest stages; and providing access to quality care, including participation in clinical trials.

In addition to the National Cancer Institute and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the State of Oklahoma also earned Gold Standard accreditation in 2014 under the leadership of Governor Mary Fallin. There are also four Gold Standard employers of choice headquartered in Colorado including Children’s Hospital Colorado, CoBiz Financial, HCA Continental Division and UC Health.

About the CEO Roundtable on Cancer

The CEO Roundtable on Cancer was founded in 2001, when President George H.W. Bush challenged a group of executives to “do something bold and venturesome about cancer within your own corporate families.” The CEOs responded by creating and encouraging the widespread adoption of the CEO Cancer Gold Standard™ which calls for organizations to evaluate their health benefits and workplace culture and take extensive, concrete actions in five key areas of health and wellness to address cancer in the workplace. For more information on the CEO Cancer Gold Standard and the free web-based accreditation process, please visit www.CancerGoldStandard.org.


© Business Wire 2018
