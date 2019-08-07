State of Illinois : 2019 BUTTER COW UNVEILED

SPRINGFIELD, IL -Illinois State Fair officials unveiled the treasured Butter Cow Wednesday, August 7th in the Dairy Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

Crowned an unofficial icon, the creation has graced the Dairy Building for nearly a century and is one of the most photographed subjects at the fair. Initially a marketing strategy developed by Midwest Dairy promoting the importance of dairy products, the famous sculpture is an artistic feat crafted by the Sarah Pratt who once again transformed 800 pounds of recycled butter into a life-like masterpiece after five days inside of a giant 35-degree display case. Pratt, known for her attention to detail, has been sculpting not only cows, but other popular likenesses across the Midwest since 2006.

This year's creation reflects the 'Building our Future' theme and contains nine hearts hidden within representing love of dairy products and the essential nutrients they possess (Vitamins D, B12 and A, Calcium, Potassium, Protein, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, and Riboflavin). The frame is an altered hybrid from previous years tailored by Sarah's husband Andy for this year's design, a Holstein purebred named Buttercup. Buttercup dons a construction hat (molded by Andy) and steadfastly guards over the wooden word 'FUTURE' that contains actual tools literally illustrating the fair theme. Butter sculpting has long been a family affair in the Pratt household, and Mr. and Mrs. Pratt are securing that future as they train their children to one day take the reins. Teen daughters Hannah and Grace are studious apprentices and seven-year-old son Dean watches intently as his golden future unfolds.

'The Illinois State Fair is rich in tradition, and the Butter Cow has been one of the most celebrated of those for nearly 100 years,' said Illinois Agriculture Director John Sullivan. 'We are excited to have Sarah Pratt return and thankful for our partnership with Midwest Dairy that keeps this custom alive.'

As in year's past, the iconic sculpture will remain on display in the Dairy Building for the duration of the fair and be viewable live via the Butter Cow webcam.

The Illinois State Fair runs from August 8-18. Please visit, IllinoisStateFair.info for fair events and information.