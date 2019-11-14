State of Illinois : Propane Shortage Prompts Regional Emergency Declaration

SPRINGFIELD, IL - At the request of Governor Pritzker, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has granted a Regional Emergency Declaration to help keep homes warm and dry wet grain.

Illinois is one of seven states now under the disaster declaration, which permits the transportation of propane, natural gas and heating oil used for heating homes and businesses and drying wet grain. Demand is high and supplies are low due to delivery issues caused by early winter weather conditions and high moisture grain.

'Farmers are struggling to dry high moisture grain caused by wet weather and delayed harvest,' said John Sullivan, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. 'Propane is an essential fuel for corn dryers in Illinois and across the Midwest. 2019 has already been a stressful growing and harvest season for farmers. Governor Pritzker, as well as the Illinois Propane Gas Association have made sure we have the resources to help farmers with this declaration.'

Those who use propane and fuel oil to heat their homes also are at risk in a shortage, particularly with the early onset of winter temperatures. November is winter preparedness month and there is no better time than now to prepare your home for the upcoming winter months.

'Being unprepared for winter weather is not just inconvenient, it can be dangerous,' said Alicia Tate-Nadeau, Acting Director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. 'In Illinois, there are more fatalities related to cold temperatures than heat, tornadoes and floods combined. We encourage everyone to prepare for winter today by adding a winter survival kit to your car, changing your furnace filter at home and stocking your family's emergency supply kit.'

Other states that are affected by the emergency declaration include: Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.