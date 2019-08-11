State of Illinois : Suey Suey...Here Piggy Piggy!

SPRINGFIELD, IL - It was a hoot of an afternoon on Sunday, August 11th at the Illinois State Fair, as fairgoers gathered to watch the annual Husband and Hog Calling contests at the Lincoln Stage. In these events, contestants were judged on creativity, appeal, and audience reaction. This year's winners brought their best, most creative calls and were awarded a $100 cash prize.

The winner of the Hog Calling Contest was Georgetown Illinois native Andrew Matheny. Matheny used four different perfectly executed hog calls to take home the top prize, all while wearing a shirt reading 'The Pig Whisperer'.

The winner of the Husband Calling Contest was Shelly Flickinger from Petersburg Illinois. Shelley put together an amazing rap to call her husband, who was played by a stand-in. Unfortunately, Shelley's husband is in the hospital, so she dedicated her award to him.

The second annual Duck Calling Contest was won by Cody Covalesky from Greenville Illinois. Cody used his unusual duck call to earn first place.

The 2019 Illinois State Fair is currently underway until August 18th. For more information, please visit www.illinoisstatefair.info, or download our mobile app in the iTunes App Store, or Google Play Store.