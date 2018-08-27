State of Illinois : TWO NIGHTS OF ITPA TRUCK & TRACTOR PULLS AT THE DU QUOIN STATE FAIR

DU QUOIN, IL - The much anticipated ITPA truck & tractor pulls are returning to the Du Quoin State Fair for two nights of fun on August 27 & 28. Long times fans and first-timers alike won't want to miss this display of raw power and unyielding excitement.

Both nights of pulls will kick off at 7:00 pm in the half-mile track. Adult admission is $10, child admission (ages 3-12) is $5, and children 3 and under are free.

Monday nights classes will include 5800# Modified, 7800# Pro Stock Diesel Trucks, 9500# Pro Farm. 9500# Limited Pro Stock.

Tuesday night's classes will be 6200# 2WD Trucks, 8500# Limited Pro Stock, 10,000# Pro Stock, and 11,000# Pro Farm.

Plan your visit to the Du Quoin State Fair today. New information is being added daily to the Du Quoin State Fair website at DuQuoinStateFair.net.

The 2018 Du Quoin State Fair runs August 24 - September 3 in Du Quoin, Illinois.