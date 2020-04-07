Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State of Michigan : Attorney GeneralÂ NesselÂ Comments on UP Energy Task Force Report on Propane, Urges Prompt Planning to Prepare for Shutdown of Enbridge Line 5Â

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 03:23pm EDT

'It is imperative that our state is prepared to implement a cost-effective replacement of propane supplies currently provided by the natural gas liquids the Line 5 pipeline transports,' said Nessel. 'The Governor's UP Energy Task Force is focusing on the steps necessary to ensure we meet the energy needs of all Michiganders for generations to come and I commend the task force for their prompt work on this issue.'

Key findings in the technical report showing that shutting down Line 5 need not cause propane shortages or large price spikes, include:

  • The identification of a number of robust and diverse alternative supply options for delivery to the Michigan market such as transporting propane by rail from other supply hubs; and
  • Supply disruptions will likely result in only modest wholesale price increases.

Disclaimer

State of Michigan published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 19:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:40pOmbudsman Services of Contra Costa, Solano and Alameda Issues Statement on COVID-19 Outbreak at Orinda Convalescent Facility
SE
03:39pMnuchin seeks additional $250 billion in small business relief from Congress by Friday
RE
03:37pSmall U.S. businesses were already struggling. Then coronavirus hit
RE
03:34pU.S. SEC issues compliance focus areas for brokers before new rules take effect
RE
03:33pUNIVERSITY OF GOTHENBURG : Sopletarnas insamlade matavfall blir biogas i unikt samarbetsprojekt
PU
03:32pOil drops on growing crude glut, doubts over output cuts
RE
03:30pWeWork sues SoftBank for dropping $3 billion tender offer
RE
03:29pOil drops on growing crude glut, doubts over output cuts
RE
03:29pOil drops on growing crude glut, doubts over output cuts
RE
03:24pTRUMP ADMINISTRATION SEEKS $250 BILLION MORE IN AID FOR SMALL U.S. BUSINESSES : Mnuchin
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL PLC : Carnival's Shares Soar on Saudi Stake -- WSJ
2WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
3LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : Oil storage uneconomical despite hefty supplies as Brent futures strengthen
4WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum
5PLUS500 LTD. : PLUS500 : Q1 2020 Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group