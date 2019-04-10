State of Montana : DEQ adds public meeting in Great Falls for proposed Black Butte Copper Project

HELENA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality will hold an additional public meeting in Great Falls for the draft Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed Black Butte Copper Project in Meagher County.

The additional meeting will be in Great Falls on April 24, from 6 - 9 p.m. at Great Falls High School Upper Fieldhouse, 1900 2nd Ave., (entrance to the south side of the building, at the intersection of 5th Ave South and 19th Street).

DEQ's public meetings and comment period associated with the Black Butte Copper Project EIS are outlined below:

Public Meetings and two Webinars have been scheduled to allow stakeholders to submit oral comments on the Draft EIS: April 24, 2019 from 6 - 9 p.m. at Great Falls High School Upper Fieldhouse, 1900 5th Ave., Great Falls, Montana April 29, 2019 from 6 - 9 p.m. at Park High School, 102 View Vista Dr., Livingston, Montana April 30, 2019 from 6 - 9 p.m. at the White Sulphur Springs High School, 405 S. Central Ave., White Sulphur Springs, Montana May 1 and May 2, 2019, webinars, 6 - 9 p.m. Sign into the meetings at this link: http://deq.mt.gov/Land/hardrock/Tintina-EIS



Written comments may be submitted at the public meetings, via electronic mail at: TintinaDraftEIS@mt.gov, or postal mail at:

Craig Jones

Department of Environmental Quality

P.O. Box 200901

Helena, MT 59601

The public comment period closes on May 10, 2019.

The EIS is an extensive environmental review that discloses the potential impacts of the project and includes opportunities for public review and involvement.

The draft EIS is posted to the DEQ's website at: http://deq.mt.gov/Land/hardrock/tintinamines

For questions or to arrange an interview, please contact Kristi Ponozzo, Public Policy Director, Department of Environmental Quality, 406-444-2813 or by email at: kponozzo@mt.gov

Background: Tintina Montana, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sandfire Resources America, Inc., submitted to DEQ applications for an operating permit under the Metal Mine Reclamation Act, a Montana Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit and a Construction Storm Water Permit under the Montana Water Quality Act, and a Montana Air Quality permit under the Clean Air Act of Montana for this project. The proposed project is located approximately 15 miles north of White Sulphur Springs in Meagher County, Montana.

Project Summary: The project would involve the underground mining of approximately 15.3 million tons of copper-enriched rock and waste rock from the Johnny Lee Deposit. Tintina proposes to access the deposit through a single 17‑foot wide by 17-foot tall mine portal at the surface. The project is proposed to last for approximately 15 years and would take about four more years for final reclamation to be completed. All operations would occur within the Mine Operating Permit boundary encompassing approximately 1,888 acres of privately owned ranch land under lease to Tintina. Surface disturbances would occur on private land and total about 311 acres.