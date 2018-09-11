State of New Mexico Office of Attorney General : AG Balderas’ Statement on EPA Rollback of Methane Emission Regulations

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 11, 2018
AG Balderas' Statement on EPA Rollback of Methane
Emission Regulations
Today, Attorney General Hector Balderas issued this statement, in response to the Environmental Protection Agency's dangerous plan to roll back methane regulations:
"By rolling back critical methane waste regulations, President Trump's EPA continues to put industry profits before New Mexican families' safety and our environment," said Attorney General Hector Balderas. "Wasting New Mexico's natural resources not only harms our families, but jeopardizes our precious environment, so I will continue to fight these harmful acts with every tool available to me."
