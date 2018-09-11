Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State of New Mexico Office of Attorney General : AG Balderas’ Statement on EPA Rollback of Methane Emission Regulations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 08:47pm CEST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 11, 2018

Contact: David Carl (505) 288-2465

AG Balderas' Statement on EPA Rollback of Methane

Emission Regulations

Today, Attorney General Hector Balderas issued this statement, in response to the Environmental Protection Agency's dangerous plan to roll back methane regulations:

"By rolling back critical methane waste regulations, President Trump's EPA continues to put industry profits before New Mexican families' safety and our environment," said Attorney General Hector Balderas. "Wasting New Mexico's natural resources not only harms our families, but jeopardizes our precious environment, so I will continue to fight these harmful acts with every tool available to me."

# # #

Disclaimer

State of New Mexico Office of Attorney General published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 18:46:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:37pOil up over 2 percent on concerns over Iran, slower U.S. output growth
RE
09:37pCBD &NDASH; CONVENTION ON BIOLOGICAL DIVERSITY : Fifteen years ago, the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety to the Convention on Biological Diversity entered into force aiming to ensure the safe handling, transfer and use of living modified organisms (or LMOs) resulting from modern biotechnology.
PU
09:17pCNBC : “Small Business Optimism Surges to Highest Level Ever, Topping Previous Record Under Reagan”
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:15pCURRENCIES : U.S. Dollar Inches Higher, As Aussie Trades At Lowest Since Early 2016
DJ
09:09pWall Street gains as Apple, tech rebound
RE
09:05pSan Diego Business Journal Honors Mortgage Capital Trading’s Natalie Arshakian with 2018 Next Top Business Leaders Under 40’ Award
SE
08:47pSTATE OF NEW MEXICO OFFICE OF ATTORNEY GENERAL : AG Balderas’ Statement on EPA Rollback of Methane Emission Regulations
PU
08:42pWall Street regulators take multiple actions against cryptocurrency firms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : CFO steps down as backlash grows after $900 million money launder fine
2XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Xenon Enters into Agreement to Buy Out Milestones and Royalties Related to its XEN..
3MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Cadbury owner Mondelez builds Brexit chocolate stash
4ARYZTA : McDonald's buns maker Aryzta strikes deal with banks ahead of capital hike
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : EU carmakers' lobby calls proposed 45 percent CO2 cut target 'unrealistic'

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.