State of PRM Report from Solutionreach Reveals Four Key Trends

04/16/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Survey shows use of patient relationship management technology improves patient experience and health outcomes

Solutionreach, the leader in patient relationship management (PRM) solutions, today released a report that looks at adoption of PRM technology, how healthcare organizations are using it and what impact it is having on both operations and patient experience.

The State of PRM Survey asked more than 700 healthcare professionals if they use a PRM solution and how it impacts their organization. The results showed some clear trends:

  • PRM technology addresses the main priorities and challenges organizations have related to patient engagement and experience such as increasing patient visits and lack of resources.
  • It does this in four key ways:
    • Improves patient communication, experience and outcomes
    • Reduces no-shows and cancellations
    • Increases revenue
    • Saves staff time
  • All healthcare organizations, regardless of specialty or size, have similar goals related to PRM: reducing no-shows and improving patient communication.
  • There is an overall concern in the industry about the challenges related to implementing PRM technology—lack of budget and lack of time.

However, the study revealed that for those who have adopted a PRM solution, those challenges were addressed. Most organizations saw significant reductions in no-shows and savings of staff time, rather than higher costs or use of staff time.

Standout data points that show how patient relationship management technology is helping healthcare organizations include:

  • 90 percent of participants say that the use of text messaging improves patient outcomes and patient experience
  • 85 percent of participants said reminders improve patient experience and 79 percent said implementing automated recall messaging improved patient experience
  • 79 percent said patient reminders improved outcomes and 78 percent noted recall improved outcomes
  • 76 percent of staff reported they now spend less than two hours a day on the phone

“With growing consumer-based healthcare expectations, organizations need to focus on improving patient experience today,” says Jim Higgins, Founder and CEO of Solutionreach. “This survey shows that implementing PRM technology improves patient experience and outcomes while also helping healthcare providers to save time and money. The results reinforce the belief that this technology is a win-win for providers and patients.”

For more information, read the full study, https://www.solutionreach.com/guide/state-of-prm.

About Solutionreach

Solutionreach is 100 percent focused on providing the technology, and the expertise on how to effectively use it, to deliver better care and build a more profitable organization. We show healthcare organizations how to improve patient experience and connect with patients in the way they want to connect. The result? More patients schedule more appointments and actually show up for them. More patients leave glowing reviews of their providers for others to see, and then they book appointments. And all patients get regular communications that keep them connected to the organization and coming back. To learn more, schedule a consultation now at www.solutionreach.com.


© Business Wire 2019
