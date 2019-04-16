State of PRM Report from Solutionreach Reveals Four Key Trends

Solutionreach,
the leader in patient relationship management (PRM) solutions, today
released a report
that looks at adoption of PRM technology, how healthcare organizations
are using it and what impact it is having on both operations and patient
experience.
The State of PRM Survey asked more than 700 healthcare professionals if
they use a PRM solution and how it impacts their organization. The
results showed some clear trends:
-
PRM technology addresses the main priorities and challenges
organizations have related to patient engagement and experience such
as increasing patient visits and lack of resources.
-
It does this in four key ways:
-
Improves patient communication, experience and outcomes
-
Reduces no-shows and cancellations
-
Increases revenue
-
Saves staff time
-
All healthcare organizations, regardless of specialty or size, have
similar goals related to PRM: reducing no-shows and improving patient
communication.
-
There is an overall concern in the industry about the challenges
related to implementing PRM technology—lack of budget and lack of time.
However, the study revealed that for those who have adopted a PRM
solution, those challenges were addressed. Most organizations saw
significant reductions in no-shows and savings of staff time, rather
than higher costs or use of staff time.
Standout data points that show how patient relationship management
technology is helping healthcare organizations include:
-
90 percent of participants say that the use of text messaging improves
patient outcomes and patient experience
-
85 percent of participants said reminders improve patient experience
and 79 percent said implementing automated recall messaging improved
patient experience
-
79 percent said patient reminders improved outcomes and 78 percent
noted recall improved outcomes
-
76 percent of staff reported they now spend less than two hours a day
on the phone
“With growing consumer-based healthcare expectations, organizations need
to focus on improving patient experience today,” says Jim Higgins,
Founder and CEO of Solutionreach. “This survey shows that implementing
PRM technology improves patient experience and outcomes while also
helping healthcare providers to save time and money. The results
reinforce the belief that this technology is a win-win for providers and
patients.”
For more information, read the full study, https://www.solutionreach.com/guide/state-of-prm.
About Solutionreach
Solutionreach is 100 percent focused on providing the technology, and
the expertise on how to effectively use it, to deliver better care and
build a more profitable organization. We show healthcare organizations
how to improve patient experience and connect with patients in the way
they want to connect. The result? More patients schedule more
appointments and actually show up for them. More patients leave glowing
reviews of their providers for others to see, and then they book
appointments. And all patients get regular communications that keep them
connected to the organization and coming back. To learn more, schedule a
consultation now at www.solutionreach.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005043/en/