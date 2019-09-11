Log in
State of Pennsylvania : All-American Dairy Show to Feature U.S. Industry's Finest, Build Workforce Skills Crucial to Future of Dairy Production

09/11/2019 | 06:47pm EDT

All-American Dairy Show to Feature U.S. Industry's Finest, Build Workforce Skills Crucial to Future of Dairy Production

Harrisburg, PA - One of the nation's largest dairy cattle exhibitions, the All-American Dairy Show, returns to Harrisburg this weekend, bringing five days of showring competition, youth development programs, industry networking, and a seminar on opportunities in the dairy industry to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

The show runs September 13-18 and will attract more than 900 national competitors in 22 individual contests exhibiting more than 2,000 of the finest dairy cattle in the industry.

'Dairy has been central to agriculture in Pennsylvania since the first cows entered Penn's Woods, and has grown to more than 525,000 cows on nearly 7,000 farms across the state, with an economic impact of $12 billion,' said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. 'Since the first All-American 56 years ago, the PA Farm Show Complex has been its home, and we're proud to continue this partnership. I'm also excited about the possibilities we will explore in Tuesday's Dairy Innovation Forum as we show exhibitors and other producers the opportunities that can help their farms to succeed in a challenging dairy market.'

The show is a backdrop for the 2019 Pennsylvania On-Farm Dairy Innovation ForumOpens In A New Window on Tuesday, September 17, showcasing resources and opportunities for on-farm dairy processing, marketing, and innovation. The summit will showcase the Dairy Investment Program, a $5 million package of grants awarded earlier this year to support on-farm innovation, through research and development, organic transition, and value-added processing of products like cheese and yogurt. The grant program was funded for the second year through the PA Farm Bill, which Governor Tom Wolf signed in July.

'The All-American focuses on providing youth with experiences that sharpen their skills and knowledge of the dairy industry,' Redding added. 'This commitment is a tremendous investment in the next generation of dairy producers and enthusiasts.'

The 16th Premier National Junior Events are shows, contests, and programs specifically for youth exhibitors. The Premier National Junior Show Monday, September 16, will conclude with the selection of its supreme champion cow and heifer at 4:00 p.m. Youth events include a showmanship contest on Sunday and a judging forum and dairy management contest on Tuesday. Monday also features the Invitational Youth Dairy Cattle Judging Contest, which plans to welcome a record 45 4-H, FFA, 2-year collegiate, and 4-year collegiate dairy judging teams from as far as Florida and California.

The Pennsylvania Dairy and Allied Industries Association will recognize longtime show volunteers with its highest honors, the Obie Snider and Image awards. Patty McMurray of Eighty-Four, Washington County, and Steve Moff of Columbiana, Ohio, will receive the Obie for their service to the dairy industry and community. Debby Griffith of Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County, will receive the Image Award for her contributions to the All-American's reputation, prestige, and welfare.

The 22nd All-Dairy Antiques and Collectibles Show, the only one of its kind in the nation, will feature treasures from all segments of the dairy industry on display and for sale. Hours are noon - 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13, and 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. the remainder of show week.

Wednesday concludes the show with the selections of supreme champion cow and heifer on Wednesday, September 18, at 2:00 p.m.

The show caps off with the 61st Pennsylvania Dairy Princess Pageant at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, at a new location, the Red Lion Hotel Harrisburg Hershey in Harrisburg.

For more about the show, including a complete schedule, and to sign up for a daily wrap-up of events, photos and show results, visit allamerican.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shannon Powers - 717.783.2628

# # #

Disclaimer

State of Pennsylvania published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 22:46:06 UTC
