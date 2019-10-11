Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State of Pennsylvania : DEP Reaches Settlement with CNX on Abandoned Wells

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

Pittsburgh, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has issued a Consent Order and Agreement (COA) with CNX Gas Company, LLC (CNX) for well plugging violations in four southwestern Pennsylvania counties.

The settlement requires CNX to post a $1.48 million performance bond and provides an extended schedule for CNX to plug the wells and restore the well sites. The 141 conventional coalbed methane and gas wells and five unconventional gas wells included in the settlement are located in Allegheny, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties.

'These settlements represent a major victory for Pennsylvania's citizens and our environment, today and into the future,' said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.

The Oil and Gas Act requires owners and operators to plug wells upon abandonment. A well is considered abandoned if it 'has not been used to produce, extract or inject any gas, petroleum or other liquid within the preceding 12 months.' In July 2018, DEP issued orders to oil and gas operators to plug over 1,000 abandoned oil and gas wells across the state - based on required self-reporting of well production data for 2017 - and held pending transfers of said wells. The order to CNX covered 327 wells.
Alliance, XTO, and CNX appealed DEP's orders to the Pennsylvania Environmental Hearing Board (EHB). Alliance, its parent company Diversified Gas & Oil Corporation, and Diversified Oil & Gas, LLC were issued a separate COA in March 2019. Diversified withdrew its appeal of the order upon execution of the March 2019 COA, which included all wells on the XTO order. As a result, XTO withdrew its appeal.

The wells included in the 2018 order to CNX but not in this COA are no longer owned or operated by CNX; they are now owned by Alliance/Diversified and covered under the March 2019 COA. With this settlement, CNX has agreed to withdraw its appeal to the EHB.

'Unfortunately, bonding - in particular, blanket bonding - amounts prescribed under state law are woefully inadequate to actually plug an abandoned oil or gas well,' explained McDonnell. 'If a conventional well owner walks away, they've put up just pennies on the dollar and the commonwealth is forced to cover the rest. DEP's compliance and legal staff were diligent in preventing that shift of liability and securing safeguards more reflective of true costs.'

In 2012, the Pennsylvania General Assembly set bonding amounts for conventional wells at $2,500 per well or a blanket bond of $25,000 for all wells owned by an operator. However, plugging abandoned wells typically cost many times more than the statutory bond amount of $2,500 per well, and that figure can balloon to well over $100,000 depending on several factors including the condition of the well and well site.

Pennsylvania has over 9,000 confirmed orphan and abandoned oil and gas wells in its inventory and estimates hundreds of thousands of legacy wells may be unaccounted for, posing a major financial liability and environmental, public health, and safety risk.
The signed COA and list of wells to be plugged as a result of this settlement can be viewed at http://files.dep.state.pa.us/Newsroom/NewsroomPortalFiles/COA-2019-10-02-CNX-3793011.pdf.

MEDIA CONTACT: Lauren Fraley, 412-442-4203
###

Disclaimer

State of Pennsylvania published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 17:30:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:05pDIGITAL ASSETS SUBJECT TO MONEY-LAUNDERING, DISCLOSURE LAWS : U.S. regulators
RE
07:05pWind-driven Los Angeles wildfire leaves 1 dead, forces 100,000 to flee
RE
07:03pFAA MUST RAMP UP STAFFING TO OVERSEE AIRPLANE CERTIFICATION AFTER 737 MAX : panel
RE
07:01pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Developing New Authorities to Target Turkey for Any Potential Human Rights Abuses or Destabilizing Actions in Syria
PU
06:57pWeWork to close its WeGrow elementary school in New York next year
RE
06:56pTrump optimistic on trade talks; China open to partial deal
RE
06:51pTrump optimistic on trade talks; China open to partial deal
RE
06:51pCFS46 : A Critical Moment for Agroecology
PU
06:51pCENTRAL BANK OF BARBADOS : The Financial Stability Report is a Valuable Resource
PU
06:46pFEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION : FTC Announces PrivacyCon 2020 and Calls for Research Presentations
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2CARGURUS, INC. : CARGURUS : Rising old used car prices help push poor Americans over the edge
3HEALTH AND HAPPINES(H&H)INTRNTNL HDS : HEALTH AND HAPPINES H&H INTRNTNL HDS : Proposed Senior Notes Offering I..
4SAP AG : SAP : Pre-Announces Outstanding Third Quarter Results
5PUBLICIS GROUPE : Publicis Cuts Its Guidance After Loss of Ad Spending -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group