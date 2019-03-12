State of Pennsylvania : Female Visitor at SCI Coal Township Arrested for Smuggling Drugs

Coal Township, PA - At approximately 11:24 a.m. on March 9, a female visitor entered the main gate at SCI Coal Township to be processed for a visit with an inmate. During her scheduled visit, the woman delivered a package containing 494 strips of suboxone to the inmate.

The security office witnessed the transfer of the drugs via surveillance cameras during the visit at around 12:42 p.m. When security staff approached the inmate and his visitor, the drugs fell from the inmate's pant leg and security officers were able to recover the package.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Stonington was notified, and a trooper arrived at the facility at 1:20 p.m. The packages were tested and tests results came back as a positive read for suboxone.

The visitor was taken into custody by PSP, formally charged and committed to Northumberland County Prison.

According to the new policy set in place by Corrections Secretary John Wetzel, any visitor who is caught introducing/attempting to introduce contraband into a state prison's visiting room will be suspended from visiting any Department of Corrections facility.

The drug finds underscore the need for the sweeping measures announced last year to eliminate contraband from entering the system.

The number of drug finds has been increasing each of the last three years. In the first seven months of 2018 there were 66 more finds than there were in all of 2017. At the same time, the potency of the drugs has increased, as the new form of the drugs (odorless liquids) has made them nearly impossible to detect.

Individuals are encouraged to visit the DOC's website for details and frequent updates on the changes being implemented

MEDIA CONTACT: SCI Coal Township PIO, Trisha Kelley (570).644.7890

# # #