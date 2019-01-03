Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

State of Pennsylvania : Half-Ton Butter Sculpture Highlights ‘Choose PA Dairy' Campaign

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 05:19pm CET

Harrisburg, PA - Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding today helped unveil the Farm Show butter sculpture, carved from a half-ton of butter and depicting the Choose PA Dairy 'Find Your Power' campaign. The sculpture, a longtime Farm Show staple, encourages Pennsylvanians to support our state's dairy industry.

'People from across the commonwealth look forward to Farm Show each year, and this sculpture is one of the most beloved parts of this annual event,' said Gov. Wolf. 'But it's more than just butter. It's a way for us to honor our dairy industry in a fun and memorable way - an industry that we work hard to promote and support year-round.'

The sculpture, sponsored by American Dairy Association North East (ADANE), features several individuals donning superhero capes, including an athlete, a soldier, a doctor, a firefighter, and a dairy farmer. The sculptors began work in mid-December to craft the work of art from butter donated by Land O' Lakes in Carlisle, Cumberland County.

'This year's Farm Show theme is Inspiring Pennsylvania's Story, and the butter sculpture has for many years been a part of that story,' said Sec. Redding. 'No matter which shape it takes on from year to year, it's always a celebration of our state's dairy industry, and of the rich history of the entire agriculture industry.'

Also on hand to unveil the sculpture were Marilyn Hershey of Ar-Joy Farms in Chester County; Charlie Batch, two-time Super Bowl Champion and former quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers; and sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Montgomery County.

'The butter sculpture sends a powerful message and is a great reminder to consumers to choose local Pennsylvania milk and dairy products,' said Marilyn Hershey on behalf of the state's dairy farm families. 'Milk's nutrients fuel our body and our brain, so no matter what you do in life, be sure to get three servings of dairy every day.'

'As a professional athlete, it was important for me to fuel up on nutritious foods to not only perform my best on the field, but to also give me the strength and energy I needed for the entire day,' said Charlie Batch, former quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. 'Milk was one of those super foods that has powered me along the way from youth sports on up to the NFL, and even still to this day.'

The butter sculpture is on display in the Farm Show's Main Hall. Following the Farm Show, the butter will be moved to the Reinford Farm in Juniata County to be converted into renewable energy in the farm's methane digester.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the nation's largest indoor agricultural event, featuring 12,000 competitive exhibits, more than 5,200 of which are animal competitions, plus 300 commercial exhibitors. The show runs January 5 - 12, 2019. Admission is free and parking is $15 in Farm Show lots. The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center is easily accessible from Interstates 81 and 83.

Disclaimer

State of Pennsylvania published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 16:18:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:00pCorrection to U.S. Government Bonds Story
DJ
05:56pAirbus bags new orders as delivery target doubts grow
RE
05:51pOil near flat; prices swing as demand worry vies with OPEC supply cuts
RE
05:44pJudge blocks New York City law requiring Airbnb to hand over user data
RE
05:40pDelta shares fall 10 percent on lowered outlook; drags down rivals
RE
05:39pOil near flat; prices swing as demand worry vies with OPEC supply cuts
RE
05:33pApple shares slide after iPhone maker issues rare revenue warning
RE
05:29pWall Street sinks 2 percent on weak factory data, Apple shock
RE
05:29pCENTER ON BUDGET AND POLICY PRIORITIES : Where Families With Children Use Housing Vouchers
PU
05:28pEnd of ECB buys leaves Italy, France, Spain with 64 billion euro hangover
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
2BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : Bristol-Myers bulks up with $74 billion deal to buy Celgene
3NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
4APPLE : For Warren Buffett, sinking Apple shares a wish come true
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : POTENTIALS OF EGYPTIAN MARKET BIG ENOUGH TO ALLURE JAPANESE FIRMS: Mr Misumi

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.