State of Pennsylvania : Ram Lamb, Meat Goat Buck Performance Tested Sale to be Held Online Only

Pennsylvania Furnace, PA - Producers from Pennsylvania and other states have consigned performance tested ram lambs and meat goat bucks for the 42nd annual Performance Tested Ram Lamb and 18th annual Performance Tested Meat Goat Buck sales to be held online through Livestockbuyer.com August 1-5 as a response to COVID-19.

'Thanks to the PA Livestock Evaluation Center, ram and goat producers have the opportunity to locally buy some of the best genetics in the industry at an affordable price,' Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. 'With this alternative, producers can join the sale online to see the exceptional rams and bucks sold at this auction.'

Thirty-Six Lots of Tested Ram Lambs and Meat Goat Bucks will be offered in the online auction.

Top-performing rams and bucks from the performance test were selected for the 2020 sale. All rams and bucks are sold with growth data, feed efficiency, loin measurements and fat thicknesses. The test was held at the Pennsylvania Livestock Evaluation Center in PA Furnace, PA. All animals sold through the sale are considered flock or herd improvers.

Breeds consigned to sale include the following:

· Ram Lambs: Dorpers, Katahdins and Suffolks

· Meat Goat Bucks: Full-Blood Boers and Purebred/Percentage Boers

The rams and bucks ranged in age from three to nine months at the beginning of testing and were tested for growth, muscling and fat deposition over a 77-day period. The genetic potential of the rams and bucks completing the testing program is indicated by the collected data.

Rams and bucks underwent ultrasound scans for loin eye area and fat thickness, and underwent a breeding soundness exam. Sheep and meat goat producers can use this data to make important breeding and sales decisions that will bring more value to a consumer and increase a farm's profit.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's Livestock Evaluation Center measures genetic traits for beef, swine, sheep, and meat goats for two purposes: to benefit producers through evaluating economically important traits and to benefit consumers by providing wholesome, high-quality products at an affordable price.

Online viewing and more information for the sale can be found on livestockbuyer.comOpens In A New Window or contact LivestockBuyer via phone at 336.363.4639. Bidders will be notified of starting and ending times during registration.

For more information about Pennsylvania's performance testing programs and sales or events, contact Greg Hubbard at 814.238.2527 or ghubbard@pa.gov, or visit agriculture.pa.gov/livestock-evaluation-center.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shannon Powers - 717.783.2628

# # #