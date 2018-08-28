State of Wyoming : Final Fort Fred Stele Anniversary Presentation is Saturday

The eighth and final program in the Fort Fred Steele 150th Anniversary Celebration Series focuses on Tie Hacks, from 1 - 4 p.m., September 1 on the grounds of the fort.

With the construction of the transcontinental railroad, a vast number of railroad ties were needed. Cutting timber to produce railroad ties was known as 'tie hacking.'

Learn about one of the most interesting and exhausting jobs you might have had in the late 1880s and early 1900s.

Cake and refreshments will be served. For more information call Steve Horn, 307-320-3013 or email steve.horn@wyo.gov.

Fort Fred Steele is located at Exit 228 on I-80 east of Rawlins.