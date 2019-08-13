State of the Art Security Token Offering: RISE Wealth Technologies partners with Securitize

Munich, Germany, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Via Blockchain Wire) Secure investment is a prerequisite in digitized investment - especially when issuing tokens. RISE Wealth Technologies GmbH, a software technology company and solutions provider for the implementation of trading strategies based on machine learning and artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce its immediate cooperation with Securitize as a partner for issuing the digital securities of the current Security Token Offering. As part of the partnership, Securitize will enable the onboarding of investors as well as the issuance of tokens in the STO of RISE Wealth Technologies.

With Securitize as a partner, Rise Wealth Technologies has gained one of the most renowned providers of issuance platforms for digital securities. Some of the largest blockchain or crypto companies - such as Coinbase, Ripple and OKEX - have invested in Securitize. Issuing the tokens through an independent and specialized partner provides the highest level of technical security for the token buyers. At the same time, Securitize covers the criteria of the Know-Your-Customer (KYC) rules both for the initial sales and for each resale. This guarantees that the acquirer is known and identified. Further, it ensures that tokens cannot, fraudulently, be sold in countries where cryptocurrencies are prohibited or used for money laundering.

"The success of a security token offering crucially depends on technological security and credibility," says Stefan Tittel, CEO and co-founder of RISE Wealth Technologies. "A solid technological infrastructure for tokens is thus a necessity to gain the trust of investors and enable their secure resale. For this reason, we place great value on maintaining the highest-possible technological standards for our tokens and are pleased to have gained such a strong partner for this purpose".

Securitize provides globally recognized solutions for regulated digital securities. The Securitize compliance platform and the Securitize data transfer protocol provide a proven full-stack solution for issuing and administering digital securities (security tokens). Securitize's innovative DS protocol is widely recognized in the industry and enables seamless, fully compliant and simultaneous trading between markets. Many Securitize-based digital securities are actively traded in public markets around the world.

About RISE Wealth Technologies:

The FinTech Rise Wealth Technologies from Grünwald near Munich is a scientifically focused software technology company and a provider of solutions for the development of commercial trade strategies based on Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The patent-pending AI Machine Learning platform will fundamentally change the way that funds, investors and asset managers make investments. The Rise methodology enables investors to continuously discover, validate and implement new trading opportunities in both highly liquid and illiquid financial markets across the globe. The RISE technology-based financial solutions have outperformed competitive products since 2016. The company's next step is to scale into the $80 trillion global asset management market. At present, the company is financed with US$ 11 million and employs a workforce of around 20 experts in branches located in Munich, New York and Paris.

For more Information on the STO: www.rise.eco

Benedict Frauen

Senior Program Manager & Authorized Director

RISE WEALTH TECHNOLOGIES GmbH

+49 89 255 421 92





