State visit by Their Majesties the King and Queen of Spain to the United States of America

​Their Majesties the King and Queen of Spain will make a State visit to the United States of America on 21 April, in response to the invitation from His Excellency, the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and the First Lady.

This State visit will serve to reflect, at the highest level, the excellent state and intensity of bilateral relations and the shared history of our two countries, as well as to strengthen our commitment to tackle global challenges on a joint basis.

During their stay in the United States, their Majesties the King and Queen of Spain will be accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Arancha González Laya.

