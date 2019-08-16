Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Statement: Appointments of New Chief Information Officer & New Director of Insurance Supervision

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 05:22am EDT

16 August 2019Press Release

The Central Bank today announces the appointment of Louise Dennehy as the new Chief Information Officer with effect from 1 September 2019.

Announcing the appointment, Chief Operations Officer Gerry Quinn said 'I am delighted to announce Louise as the Central Bank's new Chief Information Officer. Louise was appointed following a competitive process that received widespread Irish and international interest. Louise's leadership capability, experience and IT knowledge position her well to refine and implement the IT strategy of the Bank. In this she will be building on the very successful track record and foundations that have been put in place by Kevin Garland who is retiring later in the year.'

Louise has a wealth of relevant experience, with over 20 years' experience in IT within the financial services industry, including a number of Head of IT roles. Louise has been leading the IT Delivery Division since she joined the Central Bank in 2017.

The CIO is a member of the Senior Leadership Team of the Central Bank.

Also today, Domhnall Cullinan has been announced as the new Director of Insurance Supervision.

Announcing the appointment, Deputy Governor Ed Sibley said 'I am delighted to announce the appointment of Domhnall Cullinan as the new Director of Insurance Supervision. Domhnall is a committed public servant with 25 years' experience in the financial services industry, a deep knowledge of the insurance sectors and a strong track record of delivery in both the public and private sectors. Domhnall will lead the delivery of intrusive supervision of insurance firms operating in Ireland, seeking to ensure that they are rising to the considerable challenges they face today and into the future.'

The Director of Insurance Supervision is responsible for the leadership of the Insurance Supervision Directorate, comprising the Insurance Supervision Division and the Insurance Actuarial, Advisory and MIIF Division, and is a member of the Senior Leadership Team of the Central Bank. Domhnall is currently Head of Insurance Supervision in the Central Bank and will take up his new role from 1 September.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Ireland published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 09:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55aGlobal stocks buoyed by stimulus hopes but still head for third losing week
RE
05:50aForeign ministers of China, Japan, South Korea to hold talks amid trade, history tensions
RE
05:38aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Dar pushes for inclusive growth with private sector
PU
05:31aChina's Jan-July fiscal revenues up 3.1% year-on-year
RE
05:30aChina Jan-July Fiscal Spending, Revenue Decelerated
DJ
05:29aOPEC to issue August oil market report at 1120 GMT
RE
05:25aVietnam to revise how it measures GDP to match international norms
RE
05:22aSTATEMENT : Appointments of New Chief Information Officer & New Director of Insurance Supervision
PU
05:20aWILBUR ROSS : Invesco thrives in China as former executive Ross leads Trump's trade war
RE
05:17aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Announcement of auction - 6-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2KAZ MINERALS PLC : KAZ MINERALS : hit by copper rout as shares spiral
3EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Notifiable trading
4SOLGOLD PLC : SOLGOLD : Full Year Results and MD&A
5CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH : shares tumble on CEO exit plans, loss of market share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group