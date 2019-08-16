Statement: Appointments of New Chief Information Officer & New Director of Insurance Supervision

16 August 2019Press Release

The Central Bank today announces the appointment of Louise Dennehy as the new Chief Information Officer with effect from 1 September 2019.

Announcing the appointment, Chief Operations Officer Gerry Quinn said 'I am delighted to announce Louise as the Central Bank's new Chief Information Officer. Louise was appointed following a competitive process that received widespread Irish and international interest. Louise's leadership capability, experience and IT knowledge position her well to refine and implement the IT strategy of the Bank. In this she will be building on the very successful track record and foundations that have been put in place by Kevin Garland who is retiring later in the year.'

Louise has a wealth of relevant experience, with over 20 years' experience in IT within the financial services industry, including a number of Head of IT roles. Louise has been leading the IT Delivery Division since she joined the Central Bank in 2017.

The CIO is a member of the Senior Leadership Team of the Central Bank.

Also today, Domhnall Cullinan has been announced as the new Director of Insurance Supervision.

Announcing the appointment, Deputy Governor Ed Sibley said 'I am delighted to announce the appointment of Domhnall Cullinan as the new Director of Insurance Supervision. Domhnall is a committed public servant with 25 years' experience in the financial services industry, a deep knowledge of the insurance sectors and a strong track record of delivery in both the public and private sectors. Domhnall will lead the delivery of intrusive supervision of insurance firms operating in Ireland, seeking to ensure that they are rising to the considerable challenges they face today and into the future.'

The Director of Insurance Supervision is responsible for the leadership of the Insurance Supervision Directorate, comprising the Insurance Supervision Division and the Insurance Actuarial, Advisory and MIIF Division, and is a member of the Senior Leadership Team of the Central Bank. Domhnall is currently Head of Insurance Supervision in the Central Bank and will take up his new role from 1 September.