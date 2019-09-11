Log in
Statement By Fred Ryan, Chairman Of The Board Of The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation And Institute On The Death Of T. Boone Pickens

09/11/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, with deep sorrow, the Reagan Foundation mourns the loss of legendary Texas oil and gas executive T. Boone Pickens, who was a close, personal friend of President and Mrs. Reagan's.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute logo (PRNewsfoto/The Ronald Reagan Presidential)

Mr. Pickens was an exemplary leader, not only in the global energy and transportation sectors of the United States, but in everything he did.  For President Reagan, he provided important leadership in the 1980 and 1984 election campaigns and provided wise counsel and unparalleled devotion to the missions of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.  His extraordinary generosity to the Reagan Foundation resulted in the building of its one-of-a-kind Air Force One Pavilion, a gift which spoke volumes to the strength of the friendship that President and Mrs. Reagan had shared with Boone over the years.

For our country, Mr. Pickens served as a mentor for entrepreneurs, was actively involved in important political and civic causes, and made significant contributions to educational institutions across the United States to support programs that will help ensure a brighter future for our children.  Mr. Pickens's legacy of achievement, leadership and philanthropy will inspire Americans for generations to come. 

Our heartfelt prayers and deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends at this sad time.

Contact: 

Melissa Giller


805-522-2977

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-by-fred-ryan-chairman-of-the-board-of-the-ronald-reagan-presidential-foundation-and-institute-on-the-death-of-t-boone-pickens-300916394.html

SOURCE The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute


© PRNewswire 2019
