Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Statement By Fred Ryan, Chairman Of The Board Of The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation And Institute, On The Death Of Yasuhiro Nakasone

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/30/2019 | 10:44pm EST

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great sadness that we heard of the passing of former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone.  President Reagan called Prime Minister Nakasone "a friend, wise colleague…and important ally." 

President Reagan and Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone having lunch at Nakasone's country residence in Japan. 11/11/83. Photo Courtesy: The Reagan Library

Together they worked closely to strengthen and maintain a close U.S.-Japanese relationship at a time when both countries had expanding economies and critical shared responsibilities in the Pacific region. The Ron/Yasu relationship was unlike any leaders of Japan and the US have enjoyed in the modern era. During his 8 years in office, President Reagan invited only two world leaders to meetings at Camp David, and in 1986 Prime Minister Nakasone was one of them (the other was Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher). 

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute extends its deepest condolences to the Nakasone family and to the people of Japan."

Contact:

Melissa Giller


805-522-2977

 

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute logo (PRNewsfoto/The Ronald Reagan Presidential)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-by-fred-ryan-chairman-of-the-board-of-the-ronald-reagan-presidential-foundation-and-institute-on-the-death-of-yasuhiro-nakasone-300967011.html

SOURCE Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:33pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : Ballot Paper 200th Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
11:33pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : Proposal 200th Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
11:33pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : Consolidated Non-Present Shareholders Voting Map - 200th Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
11:33pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : Condensed Map of Bookkeeper - 200th Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
11:18pSEEDLAND LAUNCHES PILOT OPERATION OF CHINA'S FIRST AUTONOMOUS COMMUTER VEHICLE : Hachi Auto
BU
11:11pLatest Sprint Cyber Monday Deals for 2019 Shared by Retail Fuse
BU
10:44pStatement By Fred Ryan, Chairman Of The Board Of The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation And Institute, On The Death Of Yasuhiro Nakasone
PR
10:42pChina wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times
RE
09:21pSOL GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CORP : . Disposes of Shares in Torque Esports Corp.
AQ
09:18pBEFIMMO : Extraordinary General Meeting December 2019 - Correspondence vote
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group