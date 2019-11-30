Statement By Fred Ryan, Chairman Of The Board Of The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation And Institute, On The Death Of Yasuhiro Nakasone

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great sadness that we heard of the passing of former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone. President Reagan called Prime Minister Nakasone "a friend, wise colleague…and important ally."

Together they worked closely to strengthen and maintain a close U.S.-Japanese relationship at a time when both countries had expanding economies and critical shared responsibilities in the Pacific region. The Ron/Yasu relationship was unlike any leaders of Japan and the US have enjoyed in the modern era. During his 8 years in office, President Reagan invited only two world leaders to meetings at Camp David, and in 1986 Prime Minister Nakasone was one of them (the other was Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher).

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute extends its deepest condolences to the Nakasone family and to the people of Japan."

