Statement By The Table Mountain Rancheria Tribal Council And Casino Board Of Directors

03/15/2020 | 09:11pm EDT

FRIANT, Calif., March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Table Mountain Rancheria Tribal Council and Casino Board of Directors met today, Sunday, March 15, 2020 and have jointly agreed to the temporary closure of our tribal casino, effective Monday, March 16, 2020 at 6:00PM through March 31, 2020. This closure serves as a precaution to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the CDC recommendations, and in collaboration with Governor Newsom and our local government.

Table Mountain Casino remains unified in the protection of our guests, casino team members and their families, our tribal community, as well as the many vendors we utilize in our operations.

Our tribe will honor all employees' base pay rates and their benefits during this temporary closure.

Please note:  Our property has not experienced an exposure, this is solely a precautionary closure to protect our community and team members.

We will, however, be conducting a full property sanitization multiple times throughout the closure.  

Our prayers go out to all of the families and nations who have been impacted by this virus.  Today is the day we stand together and join forces to protect our people.

 

© PRNewswire 2020
