Statement By The Table Mountain Rancheria Tribal Council And Casino Board Of Directors

03/27/2020 | 07:39pm EDT

FRIANT, Calif., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Table Mountain Rancheria Tribal Council and Casino Board of Directors have jointly agreed to extend the temporary closure of our tribal casino, originally effective from March 16-March 31, 2020, to a tentative date of April 12, 2020.  This temporary closure serves as a precautionary measure to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the CDC recommendations, and in collaboration with Governor Gavin Newsom and our local government.

Table Mountain Rancheria continues to closely monitor the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Governor Newsom's updates and status of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Indications from the CDC and Washington, DC suggest that many of the COVID-19 restrictions and requirements may remain in place at least until April 12, 2020. 

Our tribe will continue to compensate and provide benefits to our employees during this extension of the temporary closure.

The health, safety and welfare of our patrons, employees and tribal membership remains a priority to Table Mountain Rancheria.

Our prayers go out to all of the families and nations who have been impacted by this virus.  We continue to stand together and join forces to protect our people.

Please note:  Our property has not experienced an exposure; this is solely a precautionary temporary closure to protect our community and team members.  Full property sanitization measures are being undertaken multiple times throughout this closure.  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-by-the-table-mountain-rancheria-tribal-council-and-casino-board-of-directors-301031221.html

SOURCE Table Mountain Casino


© PRNewswire 2020
