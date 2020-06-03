Statement By The Table Mountain Rancheria Tribal Council And Casino Board Of Directors

FRIANT, Calif., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Table Mountain Rancheria Tribal Council and Casino Board of Directors are preparing to "Welcome Back" guests on Monday, June 8, 2020 with doors opening from 10am until 2am and closing from 2am to 10am for continuous sanitation of the property.

On Monday, March 16, 2020 Table Mountain Casino 'Voluntarily Closed' as a precaution to the nationwide COVID-19 Pandemic and the CDC Recommendations, and in collaboration with Governor Newsom and our local Government.

During our twelve (12) week closure, our Casino and Rancheria teams have collaborated on an extensive and aggressive Health and Sanitation Program that emphasizes the safety, health and protection of our guests, team members and Tribe.

Upon arrival to our property, you will see firsthand our New Standards of Operations are as follows:

The Casino Floor will be open to a 25% capacity of #750 active slot machines to allow for social distancing

There will be a Guest occupancy level of 650 during the first phase of opening

during the first phase of opening Guests must be active players, as no loitering will be permitted

Mandatory temperature readings will be taken at the entrance doors. Guests with temperatures over 100.1 will be given a courtesy 2 nd reading after five minutes; if temperature remains high, entry will be denied

reading after five minutes; temperature remains high, entry will be denied Guests age 65 and older and/or anyone with underlying health issues should follow CDC/Government guidelines on attending group events

Masks are required upon entry and throughout your visit

Club Cards are required for entry (Hosts will be available in the queue for sign-ups and reprints of Club Cards)

Social Distancing decals have been placed throughout the property

Table Games, Poker and Bingo will be closed until further notice

Valet service will not be offered at this time

No bus program will be offered at this time

Food and Beverage: Eagles Landing Restaurant and the Mountain Feast Buffet will be closed until further notice

TM Café will be open with a limited menu and all orders will be served in to-go containers

The Mountain Feast Buffet will be utilized as a seating area to eat with a social distancing set up

No children age 17 and under will be permitted on the property

We have converted to a NO SMOKING property, with a designated limited access outside smoking area

property, with a designated limited access outside smoking area Plexiglass has been installed at our Club Hosts "Help Stations" and at our Casino cages

Nearly 250 Sanitation Stations have been placed throughout our property for our Guests and Team Members to access

Our Team Members have been provided with a mandatory social distancing training program and issued masks as a mandatory part of their uniform; gloves have been issued to be utilized as a precautionary tool based on their job duties

Our TMC 'Clean Team' will be providing continuous sanitation throughout business hours, and at any time a guest may request their machine be sanitized for their comfort

As we enter this phase of reopening, the Tribal Council and Casino Board of Directors would like to remind our property guests that we are in this together and yes, it will take time to adjust to our new Standards of Operations as they are a necessity for all of our health and safety.

In advance, we would like to thank you for your patience and understanding as we welcome you back.

Our Tribal Council and Casino Board of Directors would like to recognize and thank our Tribal Nation's Leaders as we unite and implement our 'Extensive Health and Sanitation Protocols' for the protection of our guests, team members and Tribal people.

This has been an unprecedented road that we have traveled to bring stability to our Tribal Governments. Table Mountain Rancheria commends your leadership and we will continue to join forces with Tribal Nations, Governor Newsom, the CDC and local governments for the protection of our communities.

Stay safe on this journey as we welcome our guests back.

