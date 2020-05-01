Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Statement: Central Bank Notes Lenders' Plans to Extend Availability of COVID-19 Payment Breaks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 02:39pm EDT

30 April 2020Press Release

The Central Bank has been engaging closely with the industry to ensure financial services providers are treating affected customers fairly and appropriately, as part of its extensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Central Bank of Ireland notes that the Banking and Payments Federation (BPFI) has announced that its members are to extend available payment breaks from three to six months for affected borrowers. The Central Bank is working with lenders to ensure that extensions to COVID-19 related payment breaks operate in borrowers' best interests.

Through its ongoing engagement with the BPFI and the credit union representative bodies, the Central Bank is working to ensure that affected borrowers are supported through this unprecedented stress.

Payment breaks give customers the opportunity to postpone or reduce their repayments on their mortgage, personal or business loans, providing breathing space for borrowers from the severe income shock many households and businesses are experiencing.

At the end of the agreed payment break, the Central Bank expects borrowers who can return to full repayments to be given the option to either repay the loan within the remaining term or extend the term of the loan, noting that borrower circumstances and the appropriateness of each option may differ. The impact of both options on the overall cost of credit and monthly repayments should be fully explained to the borrower.

A payment break of six months will not specifically be identified on the borrower's credit report recorded on the Central Bank Credit Register (CCR). The CCR does not produce a credit score and simply records the information that is submitted by lenders on a monthly basis.

For many borrowers, where financial difficulties are expected to be short term, an extension of the payment break from three to six months may be the most suitable support for them. For those borrowers who may choose to exit the payment break arrangements at any stage, the Central Bank expects lenders to ensure appropriate sustainable solutions, including forbearance, are available and to engage with borrowers as appropriate.

The Central Bank also expects lenders to prudently assess the level of distress in their loan books and for this to be reflected in provisioning levels, notwithstanding that provisions may not yet be taken at an individual borrower level.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Ireland published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 18:38:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:54pKEY COOPERATIVE : Iowans Can Remain Confident in Beef as State Recognizes May Beef Month, Even as Society Faces Uncertain Times
PU
02:54pReserve Cotton Face Masks, Plastic Shields Through OMA
PU
02:44pJON TESTER : Provide Meat Processing Capacity to Montana Food Banks, Tester Demands as Pandemic Impacts Food Supply
PU
02:39pSTATEMENT : Central Bank Notes Lenders' Plans to Extend Availability of COVID-19 Payment Breaks
PU
02:39pMinister Thoko Didiza on 2020 grain harvest
PU
02:35pStocks fall as Trump's China tariff threat dampens risk appetite
RE
02:34pKEY COOPERATIVE : More Bushels, Less Nitrogen
PU
02:33pThe Fed Can't Do It All, Says Alan Blinder -- Journal Report
DJ
02:29pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Files Action Against Jones Potato Chip Co. in Ohio for Alleged PACA Violations
PU
02:29pWorld stocks fall as Trump's China tariff threat dampens risk appetite
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : SHELL B : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Buy rating from JP Morgan
4INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Launches $25 Billion Bond Deal -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group