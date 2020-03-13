Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Statement From ESSENCE Communications, Inc. on the 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture (March 13, 2020)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

"We know that we are all focused on the health of ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities, and with 16 weeks until the scheduled 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, we wanted to provide an update to our community and partners regarding our plans in light of coronavirus/COVID-19.

Our first priority will always be the safety and well-being of our Festival-goers and everyone who contributes to making the ESSENCE Festival of Culture such an enriching, entertaining and incredible experience, and we will continue to evaluate the situation and use all available resources and intelligence to that end. We are closely monitoring the unfolding developments and updated information from the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), public health agencies and our partners in the City of New Orleans and State of Louisiana.

Based on the latest information, including increasing public health interventions and measures being implemented domestically and internationally, and the considerable amount of time to assess and respond to developments between now and July, we are planning to proceed with the 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture as currently scheduled, July 1-5 in New Orleans. Still, as a precautionary and proactive measure and with health as the foremost consideration, we are also identifying and securing alternate dates to ensure that we can adjust as quickly and seamlessly as possible in the event that circumstances require. Should that happen, we will honor all tickets sold for prior scheduled dates.

In the meantime, we are excited to share more about our daytime empowerment programming and our nighttime concert line-up — including headliners Bruno Mars and Janet Jackson — as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of ESSENCE and look forward to seeing everyone in July.

‘ESSENCE is a multi-cultural, multi-generational treasure in the City of New Orleans and this year, with the return to Ghana, we've come full circle,’ said Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Mayor of New Orleans. ‘However, with the commemoration of our past, we must lean on wisdom and sound judgement to shape our future. Public health and public safety will always remain top priorities. As we continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19, know that we are taking every precaution to operate in the best interest of the attendees who make ESSENCE what it is.’

ESSENCE will continue to provide updates to our valued community of Festival-goers and partners regarding any new developments."


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:25pBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Bill Gates says he is stepping down from Microsoft board
AQ
06:25pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Investors
BU
06:23pFiat Chrysler plant resumes production after 24-hour halt over coronavirus fears
RE
06:22pROTHSCHILD : Nombre total de droits de vote et d'actions
PU
06:22pBank of Canada lowers overnight rate target to ¾ percent
PU
06:22pCOIMA RES S P A : - Financial Calendar
PU
06:22pDRS DATA & RESEARCH SERVICES : Form5
PU
06:22pZIMMER BIOMET : Free Writing Prospectus - Filing under Securities Act Rules 163/433
PU
06:22pPRECAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON ANNUAL MEETING : Voting Alternatives
PU
06:22pT MOBILE US : Mobile Updae on COVID-19 Response
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Probe Didn't Find Signs of Tampering in Financial Statements
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : New Roche coronavirus test wins emergency U.S. approval
3PALLADIUM : Wall Street sell-off batters bitcoin, pounds palladium as investors go to cash
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : Germany would like to localize supply chains, nationalization possible, minis..
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY: GE Files Form 10-K

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group