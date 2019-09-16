Log in
Statement From The We Company

09/16/2019 | 10:58pm EDT

The We Company (the “Company”) has issued the following statement:

“The We Company is looking forward to our upcoming IPO, which we expect to be completed by the end of the year. We want to thank all of our employees, members and partners for their ongoing commitment.”

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from the Company at 115 West 18th Street, New York, New York 10011.


