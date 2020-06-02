Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Statement From the Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group advised by White & Case LLP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 01:43am EDT

NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  "The IMF's statement on Argentina indicates that it is possible to reach an implementable and sustainable debt restructuring and for Argentina to improve its current position. The difference between the Government's most recent proposal and our group's joint proposal with the Exchange Bondholder Group is approximately 1.5% of GDP spread across the next decade to 2030, and a further 1% of GDP from 2031-2040. The task is with the Government to overcome this difference and secure a path out of default. The Government should take action now to lead the country toward a pragmatic resolution that would be welcomed by the international financial community."

For media enquiries:
Greenbrook
Email: ArgentinaBondholderGroup@greenbrookpr.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20-7952-2000

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-from-the-ad-hoc-argentine-bondholder-group-advised-by-white--case-llp-301068992.html

SOURCE White and Case LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:16a​Latest Economic Developments and BI Measures against COVID-19 (28th May 2020)
PU
02:16aPOST-COVID-19 : Will payment habits change?
PU
02:16aFAST RETAILING : UNIQLO Monthly Sales Information of Japan (May 2020)
PU
02:16aTATNEFT : Figures Demonstrating Operation Results in May 2020
PU
02:13aStocks make cautious gains as U.S.-China frictions slow recovery rally
RE
02:11aFRENCH FINANCE MINISTER : Renault loan not signed yet, but should be soon
RE
02:11aVOLGA GAS : Production report for may 2020
PU
02:11a02/06/2020 Announcement issuance of Fungible Treasury Bonds of the Republic of Cameroon - June 3rd 2020 session
PU
02:11aBLANCCO TECHNOLOGY : Master Services Agreement secured with Aon
PU
02:11aGAMING REALMS : Trading Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group