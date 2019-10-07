Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Statement Of AARP California State Director Nancy McPherson On Governor Newsom's Signing Of AB 824

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 09:28pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --On behalf of AARP's 3.3 million California members, we thank Governor Newsom for signing AB 824 into law, which bans "pay-to-delay" agreements between brand-name and generic drug companies, which have kept low-cost generic medications off the market. Now, Californians will have access to more lower-cost options for their prescription medications. We are especially grateful to Attorney General Becerra for sponsoring and Assemblymember Wood for authoring this important legislation that puts people before profits. No one should ever have to choose between paying for food and paying for their medications. AB 824 represents a significant step toward the goal of affordable prescription drugs for all Californians. AARP continues to work at the federal and state level to stop drug companies from price gouging all Americans.

Governor Newsom signs AB 824 into law, banning “pay-to-delay” agreements between brand-name and generic drug companies, which have kept low-cost generic medications off the market. (Left to Right) Attorney General Becerra, AARP Associate State Director Blanca Castro, Governor Newsom, and Assemblymember Jim Wood.

ABOUT AARP: AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With nearly 38 million members and offices in every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, AARP works to strengthen communities and advocate for what matters most to families with a focus on health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

AARP - California Logo

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-of-aarp-california-state-director-nancy-mcpherson-on-governor-newsoms-signing-of-ab-824-300933453.html

SOURCE AARP - California


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:47pFOSUN INTERNATIONAL : Establish “1+N” Ecosystem on a Daily Basis
PU
10:47pHAGENS BERMAN GPRO Hagens Berman Investigating GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) for Possible Securities Fraud
PR
10:46pCHINA QINFA : Monthly Return for the month ended 30 September 2019
PU
10:34pCHINA'S HIKVISION RESOLUTELY OPPOSES U.S. BLACKLISTING : state media
RE
10:32pSEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Singapore's First Virtual Power Plant to Optimise Energy Distribution
PU
10:28pHong Kong bourse scraps $39 billion play for London Stock Exchange
RE
10:27pKEPPEL TELECOM & TRANSPORT : Extraordinary / Special General Meeting
PU
10:24pAmazon launches bigger local online store in Singapore
RE
10:22pIMAX CHINA : Sets records for national day holiday box office up 164% over 2018
PU
10:22pBII RAILWAY TRNSPRTN TECH HLDG : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the month ended september 30, 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group