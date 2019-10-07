Statement Of AARP California State Director Nancy McPherson On Governor Newsom's Signing Of AB 824

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --On behalf of AARP's 3.3 million California members, we thank Governor Newsom for signing AB 824 into law, which bans "pay-to-delay" agreements between brand-name and generic drug companies, which have kept low-cost generic medications off the market. Now, Californians will have access to more lower-cost options for their prescription medications. We are especially grateful to Attorney General Becerra for sponsoring and Assemblymember Wood for authoring this important legislation that puts people before profits. No one should ever have to choose between paying for food and paying for their medications. AB 824 represents a significant step toward the goal of affordable prescription drugs for all Californians. AARP continues to work at the federal and state level to stop drug companies from price gouging all Americans.

