Statement: Phil Lynott Collector Coin

28 November 2019Press Release

We wish to apologise sincerely for any inconvenience experienced by customers when trying to buy the limited edition Phil Lynott coin on the website www.collectorcoins.ie. This was as a result of extremely high demand for the coin.

This coin is now sold out.

Customers who have already received an email confirming their order will receive their order in due course.

For those who received an on screen message at time of order advising them to contact their merchant will have their orders processed shortly and will receive an update email from the Central Bank with details of their order.