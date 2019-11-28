Log in
Statement: Phil Lynott Collector Coin

11/28/2019 | 05:53am EST

28 November 2019Press Release

We wish to apologise sincerely for any inconvenience experienced by customers when trying to buy the limited edition Phil Lynott coin on the website www.collectorcoins.ie. This was as a result of extremely high demand for the coin.

This coin is now sold out.

Customers who have already received an email confirming their order will receive their order in due course.

For those who received an on screen message at time of order advising them to contact their merchant will have their orders processed shortly and will receive an update email from the Central Bank with details of their order.


Disclaimer

Central Bank of Ireland published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 10:52:09 UTC
