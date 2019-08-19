Statement Regarding the Future of the North American Hockey Academy

STOWE, Vt., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the North American Hockey Academy (NAHA) announced that the organization is moving to the Greater Boston area for the 2019-2020 season. The 2019 NAHA Labor Day Tournament will continue in Vermont as planned . More information will be released at a later date.

Media Contact: Bill Driscoll Founder and Director North American Hockey Academy Email: billdris@winter-hawks.org