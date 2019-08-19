Statement Regarding the Future of the North American Hockey Academy
08/19/2019 | 09:31am EDT
STOWE, Vt., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the North American Hockey Academy (NAHA) announced that the organization is moving to the Greater Boston area for the 2019-2020 season. The 2019 NAHA Labor Day Tournament will continue in Vermont as planned. More information will be released at a later date.
Media Contact:
Bill Driscoll
Founder and Director
North American Hockey Academy
Email: billdris@winter-hawks.org