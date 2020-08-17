Log in
Statement by National Security Advisor Robert C. O'Brien

08/17/2020

Today, on behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am pleased to announce the United States-Colombia Growth Initiative, which signals a new era of partnership between our two great countries. This bilateral initiative will harness a wide variety of agencies across the United States Government to expand our efforts focused on rural development, infrastructure expansion, security, and the rule of law. Together with the Colombian government, we will work to identify new opportunities for investment, sustainable development, and growth for Colombia.

This economic-based initiative will complement the United States' expansive efforts to improve governance, security, and rule of law abroad. As part of our América Crece strategy in the Western Hemisphere, the United States seeks to strengthen our relationships with friends and allies in the region to achieve lasting security and prosperity for the 21st century. We continue to stand with our partner and close ally, the Government of Colombia, as we confront the challenges ahead and work together to advance our goals in the Western Hemisphere.

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 21:27:03 UTC
