Statement by World Bank Regional Director

Lebanon Water Supply Augmentation Project (Bisri Dam Project)

Beirut, July 22, 2020 -The Bisri Dam project has been under partial suspension since June 26, 2020 due to inadequate compliance with requirements of the loan agreement.

As has been reported in the media, the Government of Lebanon has recently requested a 3-month extension of the July 22 deadline set by the World Bank for the Government to achieve progress on a number of requirements.

The World Bank is currently assessing progress made to date. In the meantime, the World Bank reiterates its strong commitment to peaceful dealings with the activists and civil society representatives opposing the project.

It also calls upon the Government of Lebanon to maintain an open, transparent and inclusive consultative process with all Lebanese stakeholders.

The World Bank also reconfirms its readiness to work with the Government of Lebanon to see how the existing portfolio, including undisbursed amounts from the Bisri project, could be used most effectively to respond to the emerging needs of the Lebanese people.