Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Statement by the Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, Gabriel Makhlouf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 10:25am EDT

13 March 2020Press Release

Yesterday, the ECB's Governing Council announced a series of measures aimed at supporting households and firms through the significant uncertainty and disruption caused to the euro area economy by the COVID-19 virus. These measures will support the smooth provision of credit to households and businesses and include further operations to support bank lending.

The spread of COVID-19 is a major shock to growth prospects across the globe. It is clear that the pandemic is disrupting economic activity, both internationally and in Ireland, with adverse implications for the financial position of households, businesses and the financial system in the near term. The necessary containment measures on public health grounds will have a significant impact on the euro area and Irish economies, in particular on tourism, transport and recreational services.

The Governing Council believes that an ambitious and co-ordinated fiscal policy response is required to mitigate the economic impact of the virus and support workers and businesses. Fiscal measures, such as those announced recently by the Irish Government, are the primary policy tool to deal with this type of shock.

The Governing Council's monetary policy measures will support a fiscal policy response, as will the decisions also made yesterday by the ECB's Supervisory Board to enable banks to fully use capital and liquidity buffers and so continue supporting households and businesses.

The Central Bank of Ireland expects banks to use the positive effects of these measures to support the economy and not increase dividend distributions or variable remunerations.

We continue to monitor the evolving situation and to assess the impact on the economy and the financial system. Our focus is on ensuring monetary and financial stability and that the financial system operates in the best interests of consumers and the wider economy. We are engaged with the financial sector to ensure that firms are responding effectively to the evolving situation.

We acknowledge the exceptional efforts of Ireland's health professionals in dealing with a major global public health emergency.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Ireland published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 14:24:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:52aMAYA GOLD AND SILVER : IIROC Trade Resumption - MYA
AQ
10:52aPCT LTD : Adds International Distributor and Sells High-Volume Equipment to Existing Customer as a Result of Heightened Demand
BU
10:52aPhilip Morris Names First Chief Diversity Officer
DJ
10:50aFIRST TRACTOR : Connected transactions
PU
10:50aDANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : New Danieli high-speed rolling mill for Real Steel
PU
10:50aVEON : files Form 20-F for financial year 2019
PU
10:50aBADGER DAYLIGHTING : March 2020 cash dividend
AQ
10:50aSIXT LEASING SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:47aLUFTHANSA : to apply for German state aid - Handelsblatt
RE
10:47aVuzix® Enters into Agreement with a Major US Defense Contractor to Develop a Customized Waveguide-based Optics Engine
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : New Roche coronavirus test wins emergency U.S. approval
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Probe Didn't Find Signs of Tampering in Financial Statements
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : Germany would like to localize supply chains, nationalization possible, minis..
5SoftBank unveils $4.8 billion buyback after stock tumble, pressure from Elliott

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group