Statement by the IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank Group President David Malpass on the 2020 IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings

07/09/2020 | 10:56pm BST

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2020-Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and David Malpass, President of the World Bank Group (WBG), today issued the following statement on the format of the 2020 Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the IMF and WBG:

'As we continue to monitor the situation of COVID-19 around the world, and given the ongoing health concerns related to the pandemic, the Managements of the IMF and World Bank Group recommend that the 2020 IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings, to take place in the week of October 12-18, be held in a primarily virtual format this year.

'While we are preparing for a virtual scenario, we remain flexible with the format of the meetings in light of developments and will work, in consultation with our Executive Boards, to accommodate the needs of our membership. Our goal is to serve our membership effectively while ensuring the health and safety of Annual Meetings' participants, staff, and the local community in the Washington DC area.'

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 21:55:01 UTC
