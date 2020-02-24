Log in
Statement from Elizabeth Fegan, Co-Lead Counsel in Class-Action Case Against Harvey Weinstein, According to FeganScott Law Firm

02/24/2020 | 12:56pm EST

Below is a statement from Elizabeth A. Fegan, co-lead counsel in the civil case against Harvey Weinstein:

“We applaud the jury who found Harvey Weinstein guilty of criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree based on the heroic testimony of the women who brought a sexual predator to justice. In spite of the defendant’s efforts to silence and invalidate their stories, these women insisted that their voices be heard.

“Regarding the acquittal on the top two charges of predatory sexual assault, I believe there is so much more work we can do to ensure this kind of systemic behavior does not happen again. This was a difficult trial that involved complex legal issues, and we’re confident that ultimately justice will prevail on the criminal charges in California. The women who testified and persevered against long odds are the heroes of this case, especially considering that the defendant went to every extreme to discredit them.

“We will continue to fight for these survivors in the civil suits and listen to their stories long after the conclusion of the trials.”

About FeganScott

FeganScott is a national class-action law firm dedicated to helping victims of consumer fraud, sexual abuse, and discrimination. The firm is championed by acclaimed veteran, class-action attorneys who have successfully recovered $1 billion for victims nationwide. FeganScott is committed to pursuing successful outcomes with integrity and excellence while holding the responsible parties accountable.


© Business Wire 2020
