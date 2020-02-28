Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Statement from Roger Jenkins Regarding Verdict

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 12:39pm EST

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- I am very grateful that the Jury, who sat through five months of evidence and speeches, concluded, what I have known to be true all along, that I did nothing wrong twelve years ago in 2008. For the last eight years, since these investigations began, I have lived under a cloud over my private and business life.

After today' s verdict, I am looking forward to reconnecting with my family and friends, who have stood by me through this last decade, and to returning to my business life.

As I repeatedly said, through my lawyers, everything we did to save the bank's independence and to avoid burdening the public taxpayers, over the last ten years, was carefully reviewed by internal and external lawyers, the bank's compliance team, and with full disclosure to the Board of Directors.

I want to thank my trial team led by Mr. John Kelsey Fry QC and Mr. Jonathon Barnard QC, and the team from Herbert Smith led by Mr. Rod Fletcher, who sadly passed recently.

In addition, I'd like to thank my dear friend and counsel Mr. Brad Kaufman and his team at Greenberg Traurig. Brad has supported me from the first days of this ordeal in 2012.

I am conscious that the SFO plays an important role in the ethical functioning of our capital markets, however it is equally important that they are properly resourced to act fairly and expeditiously.

I, and the others wrongfully accused, have been unable to work meaningfully for the years and years during these investigations and through this trial.

This has taken an enormous toll on me both economically and personally, and I look forward now to rebuilding my life. That's all for now.

Contact

Mr. Brad Kaufman
561-628-8800

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-from-roger-jenkins-regarding-verdict-301013471.html

SOURCE Roger Jenkins


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:26pFOLKUP DEVELOPMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
01:26pDinant Launches Affordable Housing Project for Employees
GL
01:24pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : E-MAC NL 2007-V Put Option Notice
PU
01:24pSunkist Hosts a Citrus & Herb Garden Pop-up Event to Showcase In-Season Citrus Offerings
PU
01:24pBANQUE NATIONALE DE BELGIQUE : Press release - NAI - Quarterly aggregates (2019-IV) PDF
PU
01:24pWith Japan as Partner Country, we will make Odisha the Nerve Centre of Purvodaya in Steel Sector says Shri Dharmendra Pradhan
PU
01:22pENERGY FUELS : to Attend PDAC 2020 & 32nd Annual ROTH Conference with Webcast; Emerging Rare Earth Element Processing Opportunities
AQ
01:20pAmadeus tones down 2020 targets, flags coronavirus uncertainty
RE
01:18pLUFTHANSA : to cut flight capacity due to coronavirus spread
RE
01:18pSUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group