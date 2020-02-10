Statement from Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin on President Trump's FY 2021 Budget Proposal

Washington - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin issued the following statement today in conjunction with President Donald J. Trump's budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2021:

'President Trump's FY 2021 Budget released today prioritizes Treasury's role in fostering a strong economy in the United States, ensuring financial stability abroad, strengthening national security, and effectively managing the taxpayer resources.

'The budget allows Treasury to continue implementing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which has unleashed the U.S. economy and is benefiting American workers, families, and businesses. It also funds the IRS to modernize its systems to improve taxpayer service and enforcement, to implement the bipartisan Taxpayer First Act, and proposes an investment in enforcement funded through a program integrity cap adjustment which will save the American taxpayer $64 billion over the next ten years.

'The proposed budget supports American national security interests by increasing funding for Treasury's Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence which counters the financing of terrorism around the globe. Importantly, it also increases resources for the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network to further protect Americans from cyber-crimes. In order to better equip the Nation to fight the crimes of tomorrow, the budget proposes legislation to return the Secret Service to its original home at Treasury.'

For information about the President's Budget for Fiscal Year 2021 please visit our website.

####