Statement from Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin on the African Development Bank Ethics Review

July 2, 2020

WASHINGTON - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin issued the following statement on the African Development Bank ethics review:

'I welcome the African Development Bank Governors' decision to conduct an independent review of the work of the Bank's Ethics Committee and its appointment of a high-level panel led by former Irish President Mary Robinson to conduct the review. Undertaking an independent review is fully consistent with a presumption of innocence. International financial institutions must adhere to the highest standards of governance and transparency, and the decision to pursue an independent review demonstrates the strength of the African Development Bank.'

####