Statement from Steven Spielberg on the Passing of Sid Sheinberg

03/08/2019 | 02:01am EST

Said Steven Spielberg on the passing of Sid Sheinberg, “My heart is broken at this news. For now let me just say that Sid had a big personality and a tender heart. He was the tallest most stand up guy I ever knew. He gave birth to my career and made Universal my home. He gave me Jaws, I gave him E.T. and he gave me Schindler’s List. We were a team for 25 years and he was my dear friend for 50. I have no concept about how to accept that Sid is gone. For the rest of my life I will owe him more than I can express.”


© Business Wire 2019
