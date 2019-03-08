Statement from Steven Spielberg on the Passing of Sid Sheinberg

Said Steven Spielberg on the passing of Sid Sheinberg, “My heart is broken at this news. For now let me just say that Sid had a big personality and a tender heart. He was the tallest most stand up guy I ever knew. He gave birth to my career and made Universal my home. He gave me Jaws, I gave him E.T. and he gave me Schindler’s List. We were a team for 25 years and he was my dear friend for 50. I have no concept about how to accept that Sid is gone. For the rest of my life I will owe him more than I can express.”

