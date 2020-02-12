Statement from United States Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin on the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative

Washington - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin issued the following statement today in recognition of the one-year anniversary of the Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative:

'The Treasury Department is proud to support the vital work of the W-GDP Initiative and the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative to promote women's entrepreneurship and economic empowerment. By breaking down barriers to women's full and free participation in the global economy and creating the conditions for women-owned and women-led businesses to thrive, we are investing in a better future for everyone.'