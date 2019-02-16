Log in
Statement from eHealth Technologies Regarding Federal Indictment of Former CEO Michael Margiotta

02/16/2019 | 12:13am EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth Technologies' Chief General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer, Michael A. Sciortino, Esq., has issued the following statement:

"The United States Attorney for the Western District of New York, James P. Kennedy, Jr., announced yesterday, February 15, 2019, that a federal grand jury has returned a 15-count indictment charging Michael Margiotta with wire fraud, money laundering, and filing a false tax return. Mr. Margiotta, a former CEO of eHealth Technologies, is the current Chairman and CEO of Chartfill, Inc., iPatientAxis, Inc. and PatientIP. Since 2016, eHealth Technologies has fully cooperated with federal authorities with respect to their investigation of Mr. Margiotta who was indicted by a federal grand jury.

Mr. Margiotta's employment ceased with eHealth Technologies in 2014 and he has not been involved in its operations since that time. The investigation focused on Mr. Margiotta's actions, and not on eHealth Technologies nor any of our current employees, directors, officers, or business partners.

This news has no effect on eHealth Technologies, and our ability to provide the highest-quality service and adhere to the principles, ethics and values that the healthcare community nationwide has come to expect."

Additional questions relating to the matter should be addressed to the United States Attorney for the Western District of New York, James P. Kennedy, Jr., or Assistant United States Attorney John J. Field, who is handling the case.

About eHealth Technologies™
eHealth Technologies is the leading provider of medical record retrieval and organization services and image-enabled Health Information Exchanges (HIEs). With customers across the country, eHealth Technologies works with prominent HIEs and top-ranked hospitals, including 16 of the 20 U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll Hospitals for 2018-2019. The company's eHealth Connect® solutions enhance patient and physician satisfaction by streamlining care transitions and assuring physicians have the right information to care for their patients. eHealth Connect® Image Exchange enables HIE subscribers access to full diagnostic quality medical records in the context of the patient record.  Visit www.eHealthTechnologies.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Kathleen Dutton-Fanning
Kathleen.Dutton-Fanning@eHealthTechnologies.com or (585) 242-1000 ext. 565

Chris Knospe
chris@mcdougallpr.com or (716) 440-5580

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-from-ehealth-technologies-regarding-federal-indictment-of-former-ceo-michael-margiotta-300797034.html

SOURCE eHealth Technologies


© PRNewswire 2019
